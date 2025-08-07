NASA Astronaut Retires Four Months After Being Rescued From Space

NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore has decided to retire just months after he was rescued from outer space. In a press release from NASA on Wednesday, August 6, the organization confirmed Wilmore’s departure after 25 years of service at NASA.

The space organization congratulated Wilmore for having flown four different spacecraft and being in space for a total of 464 days. However, nearly 300 of those days were when Wilmore and astronaut Suni Williams became stranded in space in June 2024.

The duo was only meant to be in space for eight days, according to PEOPLE. Instead of returning on March 18, they had to spend 286 days on the International Space Station. This was due to their spacecraft having a myriad of mechanical issues.

Wilmore and Williams were eventually rescued in March 2025. A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule brought them back to Earth after over 9 months in space.

Being in space for such a long period of time can be physically and mentally draining. It’s no surprise that Wilmore is done with space travel at 62 years old.

Wilmore graduated with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in electrical engineering at Tennessee Technological University. He also earned a master’s degree in aviation systems at the University of Tennessee.

Celebrating Wilmore’s Career

“Wilmore is a decorated U.S. Navy captain who has flown numerous tactical aircraft operationally while deploying aboard four aircraft carriers during peacetime and combat operations,” said NASA. “A graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, he went on to serve as a test pilot before NASA selected him to become an astronaut in 2000.”

Steve Koerner, acting director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, praised Wilmore for his service to space travel. “Butch’s commitment to NASA’s mission and dedication to human space exploration is truly exemplary,” said Koerner.

“His lasting legacy of fortitude will continue to impact and inspire the Johnson workforce, future explorers, and the nation for generations. On behalf of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, we thank Butch for his service.”

Otherwise, while at NASA, Wilmore completed three missions. These were “aboard the space shuttle Atlantis, Roscosmos Soyuz, and Boeing Starliner to the International Space Station.”