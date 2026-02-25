‘My Heart Is Broken’: Robert Carradine’s ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Co-Star Reacts to His Suicide

Halle Todd has paid tribute to her Lizzie McGuire co-star Robert Carradine after he took his own life.

On February 23, Robert Carradine died by suicide. He was 71. The actor was known for many of his roles, including The Long Riders and Lizzie McGuire. Halle Todd co-starred with Carradine in Lizzie McGuire, and his heartbroken to hear of his loss.

The actress took to Instagram to share a picture of them together and her mourning.

“My heart is broken. I’m going to miss my sweet buddy so much,” she wrote. “He was a generous and loyal friend. He was brave, strong, kind and had a wicked sense of humor.”

Todd called Carradine a “champion for the people he loved,” and said he “always wanted the best for us.”

She also noted how close their families had grown over the past few decades. “He was a wonderful actor, a brilliant guitar player, and the most incredible and devoted father. Over the last 25 years, our families grew extremely close, celebrating birthdays, graduations, Halloweens and Thanksgivings together.”

Todd ended her emotional tribute by referencing Lizzie McGuire and their close friendship.

“My friendship with Bobby and his family is probably my most treasured personal gift from working on Lizzie McGuire. He was my family on screen and off. My heart, love, strength and prayers are with his family and loved ones as they navigate through this enormous loss.”

Fans Share Their Mourning With Halle Todd

Fans of the actress and actor flooded the comments with their own condolences.

“Our TV mom and dad. Thank you for sharing these words,” wrote one.

“I remember watching you all on Lizzie McGuire growing up. One of my favorite shows. So sorry,” commented another.

“Kind man. He will be greatly missed,” joined a third.

“Worst news ever. He was all of our dads,” echoed one more.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.