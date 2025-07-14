My Chemical Romance Shares Cryptic Teaser Photo

Fans of My Chemical Romance were left on the edge of their seats after the famous rock group shared a cryptic teaser photo.

In their latest Instagram post, the My Chemical Romance bandmates shared a black and blue, distorted photo that shows “Time 07:11:25:00.”

“A dagger, a dagger, Please fetch me a dagger,” the caption reads.

Footage of the bandmates performing a middle-of-the-night sound check surfaced ahead of their tour kickoff show at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

LoudWire also reported that other fan-shot footage showed the group sound-checking the hit song “Mama” with new music and lyrics. Gerard Way is heard specifically singing “A dagger, a dagger, please get me a dagger.”

HERE IS A LONGER CLIP OF THE DAGGER THING . I SWEAR I CAN SEE A DAGGER BEING HELD UP pic.twitter.com/mQoZ0gXIou — yuri lover 2000 🗡️🛸🚦lltbp spoilers? (@chokingonvenom) July 11, 2025

The group has shows in the U.S. from Jul. 19 to Sept. 20 before heading to South America at the start of 2026. Among the groups performing at the shows are Evanescence, Alice Cooper, Garbage, and Violent Femmes.

My Chemical Romance Bandmates Reflect on the Success

During an interview with Alternative Press earlier this year, the My Chemical Romance Bandmates reflected on the success in their personal and professional careers.

“Right before our success, we fired Otter [original drummer Matt Pelissier],” Gerard Way said. “I had a nervous breakdown, and I had to get clean or kill myself. The other day, Brian [Schechter, My Chemical Romance’s manager] told me, ‘Damn, the hits keep coming.’ I told him that’s the way it is when you’ve emotionally charged your life so much.”

Drummer Bob Bryar also spoke out about creating new music for the group. “I think we were just pretty crazy with ideas,” he explained. “That’s what made the record so exciting. When you do it from the heart, you can do no wrong. Being in a band is about supporting ideas – you always have each other’s back.”

Guitarist Ray Toro noted that the band has also navigated some tough times. “There’s always that fear,” he said. “You can get caught in recording and mixing and start thinking, ‘We gotta scrap it and start again.’ There are bands out there that are still trying to make their first record. But you know when it feels right.”

“Who knows, maybe next time, we’ll go into a studio for a week and peace out,” he added.