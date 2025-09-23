My Chemical Romance 2026 Tour Dates Revealed, Including 14 New US Concerts

The Black Parade is marching back into town. My Chemical Romance has announced the Black Parade Tour 2026, which will waltz through the U.K., Europe, and the U.S.

It has been nearly 20 years since My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade album was released. It’s the band’s biggest album and has been listened to billions of times, with their song “Teenagers” receiving over a billion streams on Spotify alone.

Well, if you’ve become a fan at all in the past 20 years, you have a chance to see history.

On their YouTube, My Chemical Romance posted a video announcing The Black Parade 2026 Tour.

In the video, the band gets together while the instrumental for “Disenchanted” plays. Donning their Black Parade era fits, they gather around a crime scene on a theatrical stage and look into the audience.

When they’re all together, the tour stops and dates roll past.

It’s a moment that fans of the band have been dreaming of for decades.

See below for all the announced tour dates for The Black Parade 2026. I hope they’re visiting somewhere near you!