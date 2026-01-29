Musician Behind Beloved ’90s Hit and Michael Jackson Tracks Dead at 58: RIP to Bryan Loren

Bryan Loren, the songwriter and producer who collaborated with Michael Jackson and helped create the early The Simpsons hit “Do the Bartman,” has died.

Loren’s close friend, talent manager Shana Mangatal, shared the news of his death in a Jan. 28 Facebook post.

“This is sad news to share. My dear friend, extraordinarily talented music producer Bryan Loren, has passed away. He would have been 59 this year,” Mangatal wrote in a lengthy message alongside several candid images featuring Loren.

Mangatal and singer Shanice learned of Loren’s passing during a breakfast meeting with his brother, Geno. Notably, Loren produced Shanice’s debut album, which initially drew Michael Jackson’s admiration to his work.

“Michael would often drive to Bryan’s house in Woodland Hills and record music in his basement studio,” Mangatal recalled. “I remember they even spent a Thanksgiving together- just two guys, laughing, creating, talking about girls, cartoons, and life. Bryan wrote and played every instrument on “Do The Bartman” for The Simpsons. Bryan and MJ bonded because they were both young musical geniuses who loved nerdy things.”

A cause of death or exact date has not been revealed for the 58-year-old.

Per MJ Vibe, long before Michael Jackson took notice, Bryan Loren was a pioneer of New Jack Swing, the gritty, rhythm-heavy sound that came to define R&B. He produced Shanice’s debut album at just 19 years old, which attracted the attention of the King of Pop.

As a composer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, Loren blended funk, soul, and new digital production techniques, catching the attention of artists looking for a fresh, modern sound at the turn of the ’90s.

RIP to the legendary Bryan Loren (The Wiz).. 💔 the man behind MJ collabs like Superfly Sister, unreleased Dangerous-era gems, Do the Bartman… and that smooth 80s R&B banger "Lollipop Luv" that still hits sweet. pic.twitter.com/lXRKr1VBsx — Jorday Rashada (@rashada_jorday) January 29, 2026

While Teddy Riley eventually became the primary architect of Dangerous, Loren’s creative influence remained. Several tracks from the Jackson–Loren sessions became legendary among MJ fans, circulating within collector circles for years.

Bryan Loren Beyond His Work with Michael Jackson

Loren released his self-titled debut album on Philly World Records in 1984.

The album featured two hit singles: “Lollipop Luv,” which peaked at number 23 on Billboard’s R&B chart, and “Do You Really Love Me,” which reached number 68.

Loren performed and recorded all the music and vocals on the album himself, also handling the executive production, mixing, and engineering. The album, Bryan Loren, was re-released in 2012 by BBR Records.

“My brother was his father’s son… a brilliant musician who lived his life unapologetically. His talent was ELITE, and his character was true… given the gift, and he left his mark on the world,” Geno said of his brother, via Mangatal.