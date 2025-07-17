’90s Music Legend Loses Voice Mid-Concert, Refunds All Tickets

’90s music legend Darius Rucker refunded all tickets at a recent show after losing his voice mid-performance.

According to American Songwriter, Rucker was on stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend when his voice suddenly started to go out. Although he initially tried to power through the show, the music legend ended up cutting the performance early.

“Y’all, I can’t sing anymore,” he announced on stage. “I will play one more song. I promise you we’re going to figure this out. This never happened. I physically can’t sing… I will make this up to you.”

Before heading off stage, Rucker performed “Wagon Wheel,” although he needed some help from the audience. He later took to his Instagram Stories to apologize again for the unfortunate performance.

“I feel awful and I’m so sorry,” he wrote. “I have never lost my voice in all my years of performing. We looked at every option to reschedule, but unfortunately, it’s just not possible this year, so we’re issuing full refunds. The venue will send details to you directly.”

He then added, “Thank you so much for all your kind messages wishing me well. Love y’all and see you soon!”

Despite the voice struggles, the music legend is currently scheduled to perform in Florida on Jul. 19 and 20. He will then head to Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri for his final July tour dates.

Darius Rucker is Scheduled to Perform During Mumford & Sons’ Railroad Revival Tour Next Month

Despite the recent performance setback, Darius Rucker is still scheduled to perform in Simpsonville, South Carolina, as part of the Mumford & Sons Railroad Revival Tour.

Mumford & Sons took to Instagram earlier this week to announce that Rucker would be a special guest for their CCNB Amphitheatre performance on Aug. 4.

“We are incredibly stoked to announce that @laineywilson will be joining us as a special guest on the Railroad Revival Tour stop on August 3rd,” the group wrote. “The show will now take place at Champions Square in NOLA. Same date, same time – new venue.”

The band then added, “In further quite bonkers news, @dariusrucker (!) will be joining us as a special guest on the Railroad Revival Tour stop on August 4th. The show will now take place at CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville, SC. Same date, same time – new venue.”