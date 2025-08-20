Music Awards Show Cancels Ceremony, Reveals Alternate Plans

A major shake-up has been announced for the 2025 Heavy Music Awards.

The August 21 in-person ceremony at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town has been canceled. Don’t worry, though—it’s going digital.

The Heavy Music Awards took to Instagram to reveal their plans.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the physical edition of the Heavy Music Awards 2025,” their statement began.

“As many of you know, the HMAs are run by an incredibly small team, and right now one half of that team is undergoing intensive daily medical treatment for brain cancer. Combined with a number of unexpected roadblocks behind the scenes, we’ve had to face the reality that pushing ahead with a live show this year simply isn’t the right choice,” they continued.

Heavy Music Awards Reveal Plans For a ‘Digital Format’ This Year

“Instead, we’ll be shifting to a digital format for this year’s awards. We’ll be celebrating the winners online and across our platforms with the same passion and commitment to championing the global rock and metal community that has been at the heart of the HMAs since day one,” the music awards show added. “We are also looking at other ways we can further celebrate our award winners, with more on that to come.”

“We’ll be in touch with all finalists, guests, and partners very shortly to confirm next steps,” they insisted. “This is not the end. It is a reset. When we return, we’ll do so stronger, sharper, and more determined than ever.”

“Thank you for your patience, your support, and your belief in what we’re building. We’re incredibly grateful to have had you with us on this journey. Your support means everything, and we hope to return stronger (and healthier) in 2026,” they concluded.

Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, and Linkin Park Lead the Heavy Music Awards Nominees

This will be the ninth year the ceremony has taken place. Nominees have been announced in 10 separate categories, with Bring Me the Horizon, Knocked Loose, and Linkin Park tying for the most nominations with three each. All three acts are up for the biggest award, Best Album.

Bring Me the Horizon is nominated for Best U.K. Artist and Best U.K. Live Act. Knocked Loose is up for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork. Linkin Park is also nominated for Best International Artist and Best Album Artwork.

Read a complete list of nominees here.