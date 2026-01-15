Muse Suddenly Calls off Tour, Causing Multiple Music Festivals to Be Canceled

The bandmates of English rock band Muse have officially canceled their upcoming tour, leading to multiple music festivals being canceled.

In a recent statement, the Muse bandmates, Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dom Howard, shared the unfortunate news.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control,” the musicians stated. “We will be unable to proceed with the upcoming scheduled shoes. This has been a very difficult decision and one we did not take lightly.”

The bandmates further shared, “We’re truly sorry to everyone who purchased tickets and appreciate your understanding. Refunds will be available from the point of purchase.”

“We hope to be back with you again very soon,” they added.

The shows canceled are the following:

Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi – Feb. 4

Calabash in Johannesburg – Feb. 7

Calabash in Cape Town – Feb. 11

Bandland Festival in Bengaluru – Feb. 14

Calabash and Bandland Festivals Shut Down After Muse’s Cancellation

Following the news that Muse was forced to drop out, the Calabash and Bandland festivals announced that the events were officially canceled.

“Due to reasons beyond everyone’s control, Muse can no longer perform in the UAE, South Africa, and India, and we’ve been unable to secure a suitable replacement headliner at short notice,” Calabash organizers announced on Instagram.

It was further noted that those who have purchased concert tickets, parking, and park-and-ride tickets will automatically receive a full refund.

“Refunds have already started and should take up to 5 – 10 business days to reflect in your account,” the organizers added. “If your payment details are no longer valid, Ticketmaster will contact you directly. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further communication.”

Meanwhile, Bandland Festival organizers also revealed the bad news on Instagram. “Muse, one of our headliners, has had to cancel their upcoming tour due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement reads. “Which includes their performance at Bandland. We completely respect their decision and send them love.”

The organizers pointed out, “With the festival just a month away and our commitment to delivering the kind of uncompromised live experience Bandland stands for, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s edition in the interest of preserving the experience we set out to deliver. “

It was then noted, “We know this is disappointing news, it is for us too, and we’re incredibly grateful for your trust, patience, and love for Bandland.”

Those who purchased tickets will be eligible for a full refund. All refunds will be processed within 8–10 working days to the original payment method.