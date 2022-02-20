If You Live In A Multi-Pet Household, You’re Going To Need This Smart Feeder ASAP

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you live in a multi-pet household, you’re probably aware that a lot of food thievery takes place under your roof. I often find my Shih Tzu nose-deep in my cat’s food bowl. And my dogs are always trying to steal each other’s treats.

The problem is worse when the fur babies are left at home all day because it can be difficult to tell who ate what. How do you know if everyone is getting their share of food? The answer is, you can’t. But life in a multi-pet household doesn’t have to be this way, thanks to this new smart feeder from SureFeed.

The SureFeed Microchip Feeder

If you have multiple fur babies who love to steal food from each other, the SureFeed Microchip Feeder can be a life-saver. This feeder only opens for a designated pet when their unique microchip or RFID collar tag is nearby, making it impossible for one pet to steal another’s food.

All you have to do is match the feeder to your pet’s microchip (with the press of a single button), then the lid will only open for them. It will stay closed if an unauthorized pet is close by.

This smart feeder holds both dry and wet food, and will keep it fresh and pest-free. It’s compatible with all microchips, or you can use an RFID collar tag. And, you can program up to 32 pets on one feeder.

A 3 Stage Introduction

I do have to mention that a transition period is required when introducing this smart feeder to your pets. SureFeed mentioned it’s important that your pets get used to it first without any lid movement. Once they are comfortable with their new bowl, then the process can begin.

This three-stage introduction does take a little time, so you’ll need to be patient. It starts with a training function that features a flashing orange light. Throughout the different training stages, you’ll increase the lid movement until you reach the final step—daily use mode.

The Reviews Are In

The Surefeed MicroChip Feeder has hundreds of five-star reviews, with many customers saying it’s definitely worth the investment. In the long run, these feeders can save you money. Especially if you have a pet on a special diet.

“I rarely ever take the time to write reviews but this time is different. These feeders have changed our lives,” one happy customer wrote.

“No more hovering over our cats to make sure one doesn’t eat the others vet prescription food. Not only are they not supposed to eat but it is also very expensive. I cannot say enough good things. One cat took to it immediately, kitten was a little confused but we did the training mode and he had it down in a day.”

