Movie Star Speaks out After Set Accident Leaves Him Hospitalized With Possible Head Injury

Fans were shocked when footage emerged of a beloved star taking method acting a bit too far, injuring himself during a stunt for an upcoming film, and landing in the hospital.

Indeed, Punjabi actor Jayy Randhawa was injured this week while shooting his upcoming film, Ishqnama 56, in Amritsar. The actor was performing a jump stunt on set when the accident occurred and was reportedly rushed to the hospital.

According to The Free Press Journal, the incident occurred when a crane used for the stunt malfunctioned, resulting in an accident that left Randhawa with a head injury.

Videos of the incident and its aftermath soon appeared on social media, shocking concerned fans.

Punjabi actor Jay Randhawa has been admitted to hospital after an accident on the sets of Ishqnama pic.twitter.com/TB3vHftpqu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) January 26, 2026

Shortly after the accident, Jayy Randhawa was taken to the hospital. Another video showed him being rushed in for treatment. Doctors performed several tests to ensure there were no serious injuries.

The star reportedly underwent an MRI scan to check for internal injuries, particularly due to hitting his head during the fall.

Movie Star Takes to Social Media to Assure Fans He’s Recovering Following Stunt Injury

Meanwhile, Randhawa took to Instagram to assure fans that he was recovering following the on-set mishap.

“I am in high spirits and positive,” the star’s translated message began. “Heartfelt thanks to all of you. Your prayers are with me. The One who makes things happen is Himself, and the One who protects is also Himself. After recovering, I will be back at work soon. With more power and more strength.”

Actor and content creator Aman Aujla led fans and friends showing their support in the comments section, writing: “Get well soon, veere (brother).”

According to The Times of India, Jayy Randhawa, whose real name is Bikramjit Singh Randhawa, is a well-known Punjabi actor and singer. He first gained recognition as the host of the TV show ‘Tashan Da Pegg’ on 9X Tashan. The star’s breakthrough came with the 2022 film Shooter, which initially faced controversy and a ban for allegedly promoting violence. After a two-year delay, the film was released and became a major box office success.