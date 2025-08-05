Movie Actor Found Dead in Parked Car: What We Know About Song Young-Kyu’s Death

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu has passed away at the age of 55.

The Extreme Job star was found dead in a car near Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, according to Deadline per local police.

Authorities report that Song was found by an acquaintance in a car parked in a residential complex in Yongin, about 25 miles from Seoul, around 8 a.m. local time, per Yonhap News Agency.

Police confirmed on Monday that the actor’s death showed no signs of foul play or a suicide note, according to a report by the Yonhap News Agency. An investigation is still underway.

Song made his stage debut in 1994 in the children’s musical Wizard Mureul and built a three-decade career in theater, film, and television. He was known for supporting roles in Trick, Stove League, Baseball Girl, and Hyena. His role in Extreme Job, one of the highest-grossing films in Korean cinema, showcased his talent for dry humor and gritty realism.

Song Young-Kyu’s Death Follows a DUI Incident

Song was involved in a DUI incident in June and was awaiting indictment, according to reports. Deadline noted that he drove approximately 3 miles with a blood-alcohol level high enough to warrant license revocation under South Korean law.

According to Deadline, the actor was dropped from three projects following the controversy, including the dramas The Defects and The Winning Try, as well as a stage production of Shakespeare in Love.

Kim Joo-Ryeong and Song Young-Kyu attend the Disney+ ‘Big Bet’ stage greeting at CGV in March 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Best known for his portrayal of Chief Choi in the 2019 action-comedy Extreme Job, Song also gained recognition for his standout performances in Netflix’s Narco-Saints (2022) and Disney+’s Big Bet (2022).

His untimely passing sheds new light on the ongoing dialogue surrounding mental health and the intense media scrutiny within South Korea’s entertainment industry. Earlier this year, actress Kim Sae-ron was tragically discovered deceased in her home.

Song Young-kyu is survived by his wife and two daughters.