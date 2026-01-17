Mother of Elon Musk’s 13th Child Sues His xAI for Deepfake Images

Ashley St. Clair, the mother of Elon Musk’s 13th child, Romulus, has filed a lawsuit against the billionaire’s xAI over the AI chatbox Grok generating sexually explicit deepfake images of her.

According to legal documents obtained by CNN, St. Clair’s legal team stated that Grok, the chatbot, no longer edits “images of real people in revealing clothing” on Musk’s social media platform X.

“xAI’s product Grok, a generative artificial intelligence (‘AI’) chatbot, uses AI to undress, humiliate, and sexually exploit victims,” the lawsuit claims.

St. Clair further claimed that Grok generated and distributed “countless sexually abusive, intimate, and degrading deepfake content” of her at users’ requests. She then accused Groke of creating explicit deepfake photos of both adults and children.

The images were also created after she publicly stated that she “did not consent” to them.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s xAI sued Ashley St. Clair for $75,000. The company claimed in its lawsuit that St. Clair agreed to its terms and conditions.

xAI said that she is obligated to bring “any disputes between herself and xAI LLC—and xAI’s affiliates” to the courts in Tarrant County, Texas.

St. Clair’s attorney Carrie Goldberg responded to the xAI lawsuit in an emailed statement to CNN. “I have never heard of any defendant suing somebody for notifying them of their intention to use the legal system. And their mistreatment of her online is mimicked in their legal strategy.”

Goldberg then said that any jurisdiction would recognize the essence of St. Clair’s claims against xAI. “By manufacturing nonconsensual sexually explicit images of girls and women, xAI is a public nuisance and a not reasonably safe product.”

Musk has denied the claims that Grok has generated explicit photos of children.

The Lawsuit Was Filed After Elon Musk Said He Is Seeking Full Custody of His and Ashley St. Clair’s Child

Ashley St. Clair’s lawsuit was filed just days after Elon Musk stated he was seeking full custody of their child. His threat was over St. Clair walking back her previous views about transgender rights.

While addressing her past “blatant transphobia,” St. Clair wrote on X, “I feel immense guilt for my role. And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”

St. Clair was referring to Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian. The billionaire has been estranged from Vivian for years, claiming she was “killed by the woke mind virus.”

St. Clair further discussed her change of views. “Idrk how to make amends for many of these things,” she acknowleged. “But I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

St. Clair also admitted that she didn’t previously speak out about her trans rights support because she had gone “back and forth” over whether her voice would about the issue would be helpful or not.

“Even this reply will become right wing hysteria,” she pointed out. “But yeah, I am sorry. Let me know how I can help.”

However, it seems Musk misunderstood St. Clair’s statement. “I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy.”

Speaking about Musk’s statement, St. Clair told CNN, “I think anyone with more than a third-grade reading comprehension level knows what I was saying there.”