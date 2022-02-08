What’s The Most Hated Zodiac Sign? It’s Not Who You Think

Whether you’re a starry guru or a celestial novice, you likely know a few Zodiac stereotypes. For example, Leos are divas, and Cancers are moody. Taurus is stubborn, while Aquarius is creative.

You might even know of some signs with less-than-stellar reputations. Scorpios and Geminis are usually at the top of most “worst-of” lists. If you have either sign in your Zodiac profile, then you’ve likely heard it all before. Scorpios are dark and strange, and Geminis can’t be trusted.

However, I argue that another, less-discussed sign is far more deserving of the “Worst Zodiac Sign” title. Is it yours?

Finding The Worst Out Of Twelve

Our star (or Sun) signs make up a small portion of our entire Zodiac make-up. The Moon and planets–not the Sun–determine the personal aspects of ourselves, like emotions and goals.

Our Sun sign mainly pertains to our overall life’s purpose. It acts as the foundation on which we build our career, relationships, and identity in general.

To find the worst Sun sign of all, we first have to look everywhere but the Sun. What planet and element rule the sign? Which House rules that sign?

Some planets and elements are naturally more assertive than others. Depending on the planet, a sign might be prone to conflict, a chronic daydreamer, or a diligent planner. The ruling element further determines a person’s traits and mannerisms.

Watch Out For Fire

Mars is the planet of action and aggression. It determines how we fight and assert ourselves. Mars’ energy is instinctual and raw. We associate this fiery planet with the element (you guessed it) fire.

Fire-ruled signs have lots of fantastic qualities. But they have lots of bad ones, too. Fire signs are often passionate and energetic, but they’re also prone to impulsivity and starting fights.

Finally, we have to look at the 12 Houses. Each Zodiac sign has a ruling House, and each House pertains to a different area of our lives. The 7th House, for example, rules committed partnerships. The 4th House, on the other hand, rules our life’s foundation: parents, home, and past.

The 1st House governs the self, appearance, and vitality. On a good day, those ruled by the 1st House can be alert, fast-thinking, and confident. On an average day, they’re preoccupied with their ego and self-importance.

Only one sign of the Zodiac is ruled by the 1st House, fire, and Mars. Have you guessed it yet?

Saving The Worst For First

(Allexxander/Shutterstock.com)

That’s right; the worst sign of the Zodiac isn’t flaky Gemini or brooding Scorpio. It’s the first cardinal sign of our Zodiac: Aries.

Aries can be bold, daring, and passionate. But they can also be overly competitive, easily bored, and impatient. They don’t have (or rarely use) a filter, and prefer to say and do exactly what they want.

In the proper context, Aries’s competitive nature can be a good thing. But in most others, it can come across as cocky or indignant. If there’s no competition to entertain them, they’ll make some by picking a fight.

Fellow fiery Aries include Mariah Carey, Kourtney Kardashian, and Logan Paul. I’m not saying we love to hate Aries, but I can’t deny a pattern when I see one.

Of course, if you are an Aries, you shouldn’t be ashamed of that fact. Being an Aries doesn’t make you an automatic a*****e; it just makes it a little more likely.

You can either hide your vim and vigor out of shame or learn to wield it wisely. Luckily, Aries’s cardinal aspect makes them excellent self-starters. So, if anyone can fix themselves for the better, it’d be an Aries.

And if you’re a Scorpio or Gemini, well, you finally have some new fodder to use the next time someone tries to say your sign is the worst. (Bet it’s an Aries who says it.)

More Of What You Love

Mercury Retrograde Ends This Week, But You’re Not In The Clear Yet

The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For Him Based On His Zodiac Sign

Here’s Where You Should Live Based On Your Zodiac Sign