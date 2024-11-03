Morrissey Concert Ends After Fans Rush Stage, Injure Band’s Bodyguard in Wild Video

A Morrissey concert ended in chaos after fans rushed the stage and injured the band’s bodyguard.

According to TMZ, Morrissey was performing his concert at the Fair Park Music Hall in Dallas, TX. After the show went into an encore, the singer sang “First of the Gang to Die.” That was when a fan hopped onstage to get up close and personal with him.

A second fan then jumped onto the stage to hug the musician as more and more fans decided to do the same thing. As more fans got onto the stage, the musician continued to sing. His bodyguards were then seen trying to remove as many fans from the stage as possible.

However, things quickly took a turn and Morrissey was rushed off the stage, ending the concert. He did not appear to be hurt in the situation.

Unfortunately, one of the bodyguards endured an injury to his leg due to him hopping off the stage. The entire ordeal was caught on video.



Morrissey is heading to Little Rock, AR on Monday, Nov. 4. Other stops on his tour include Birmingham, AL, Knoxville, TN, Durham, NC, Newark, NJ, and Indianapolis, IN.

Social Media Reacts to Morrissey Concert Chaos

One fan who was in attendance at the event took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out those who rushed the stage.

“Last night’s #Morrissey show was nuts!” the fan wrote. “Was a great show but about 2/3 of the way in, a crowd of #idiots rushed the stage to hug him. A bodyguard was injured and the show instantly ended. Jeez what is wrong with people!?!?”

Another fan wrote, “Another superb concert from Morrissey! A real shame those idiots ruined the ending and I hope Morrissey and the security guard are okay.”

Other fans took to Instagram to speak out for Morrissey after the concert.

“For all the people who ran on stage for the Dallas show y’all are grown-ass adults acting like that,” one fan wrote. “It was beyond embarrassing to see straight up.”

A fellow fan pointed out, “Even a security guard was injured. Thanks goodness this happened at the very end.”

Another fan had a different take on the situation, accusing the security of not taking care of Morrissey like they should have. “Brother the security was so bad, people in the front were so annoying,” the person commented.

They then added, “Security would not do their job.”