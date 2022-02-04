What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Virgo For Women?

Oh, the Virgo moon—you observant and practical soul. The sign position of the moon when you were born reveals a lot about your personality and emotions, and with your moon set in Virgo, the traits and characteristics are quite interesting and unique. You’re certainly one-of-a-kind and it’s these specific traits that make you such an incredible being. Virgos are powerful. They are intelligent. And they are only aiming for the top.

Keep in mind that the moon sign is different than your sun sign in astrology—which is often considered your “main” sign when you read your horoscope. The sun sign reveals your outward personality—how people see you and even your style. However, there are many other celestial bodies in the sky that were positioned at a certain place when you were born, including the planets and the moon, and each one “rules” different aspects of our lives.

Some would say that your moon sign reveals the most about your personality. This aspect of our birth/natal chart represents our emotional worlds—our feelings, our mood, how we nurture ourselves, and how we want to be nurtured. Virgo as a sign holds incredibly powerful traits as well as some hindering weaknesses. Here we’ll explore what it means to be a woman with your moon in Virgo.

Characteristics Of A Virgo Moon

(mountain beetle/Shutterstock.com)

Born under a Virgo moon, you’re extraordinarily practical, service-oriented, and analytical. You love finding the security out of the little things in life and routine is your jam. Straightening out every detail in life is one of your strong suits—running errands, balancing checkbooks, and staying on top of bills actually bring you great joy. You love a steady and predictable day and it’s a “must” that you stay useful.

If you’re a female whose moon is in Virgo, your family, friends, and co-workers can always count on you. You’re known to be reliable, trustworthy, and practical with your decisions, plus, being appreciated by and of use to people is where you love to thrive. Having the satisfaction of a job well done puts you in a happy place. You have an amazing ability to sort through information and ideas, making your analytical skills hard to beat. When it comes to solving problems—you’re the go-to girl.

Your home and schedule are likely to be tidy, organized, and well-thought-out. When things are “in their place,” your focus and productivity are at their best. Virgo moons are known to have a keen eye for detail and a sharp mind, so you’re always looked at as the one who always “has it together.” In fact, that even comes to your health too—nutrition and exercise are also at the top of your priority list.

Since Virgo moons can be “intense” and “perfect” at all times, self-care is a must for them. Taking the time to schedule self-care for a Virgo moon should always be a priority in their daily calendar. Meditation, exercise, yoga, and other forms of mind-body connections are necessary tools that Virgo moons should have in their lives.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon in Virgo

(Griffin Wooldridge/Pexels.com)

With all of that practicality and routine, you might suspect that ladies with a moon in Virgo can be plagued by perfectionism. Chances are, you’re very critical of yourself and regularly remind yourself of your failures and pitfalls—this can often rob Virgo moons of joy in the present moment. You’re probably someone who requires a lot of soothing and reassurance because your mind never seems to stop racing.

Lunar Virgos are known to be fussy and complain when things are thrown out of whack or there’s a glitch in the schedule. When little details are missed, they can often feel restless, nervous, and overwhelmed.

Another not-so-flattering trait for those with a moon in Virgo is that they can be quite skeptical and criticizing. Since they are so focused on the practical, they can often dismiss things that are too emotional for them. They are curious souls, however, they can be unsympathetic—making it confusing for others to open up to them or understand them. This is interesting because, on the flip side, Virgo moons are very sensitive if they are faced with the criticism of others.

The Love Life Of A Virgo Moon

(Mountain Beetle/Shutterstock.com)

The bottom line is—the Virgo moon needs to be needed. The problem is, they are also going to think things over and over (remember those analytical traits?) before committing to anything. Whoever a Virgo moon is going to fall in love with, it’s going to be with someone who also wants to excel at life. An ideal partner for a moon in Virgo is someone who is ambitious, tolerant, accepting, and most of all—patient.

Ladies with a Virgo moon don’t easily give their heart away and whoever they are interested in will need to actually prove that they’re worth it. Wit and charm go a long way with a Virgo moon and aren’t into any gestures that are too boisterous or over-the-top when it comes to seducing them. Virgos are highly intellectual so a partner with interesting and stimulating conversion is going to make the butterflies start flying in their stomach.

Since Virgo moons are so critical of themselves and others, it can cause competitive and jealous tendencies. While some might think that their jealousy is irrational, it’s important to keep in mind that someone with a moon in Virgo is constantly striving for acceptance and this is why partners who communicate loving words on a regular basis are perfect for these celestial beings.

Virgo moons can often come across as quite shy and timid at the beginning of a relationship, even feeling intimidated by sexual encounters. However, they are always aiming to please—even if it’s at their own expense. Since the sign of Virgo is so observant and aware, this concept even applies to their own bodies. Unfortunately, this awareness can usually end up being too intense and they can be intensely self-critical. A partner who is patient and loving is someone with who they would pair best.

Most Compatible Moon Signs

Capricorn Moon – This moon might be one of your best partners when it comes to love. You have similar temperaments, you’re both practical and hard-working, and you both love being productive.

– This moon might be one of your best partners when it comes to love. You have similar temperaments, you’re both practical and hard-working, and you both love being productive. Virgo Moon – Why? You understand each other through and through, and even though you’re both unemotional at times, you know that you’re concerned and care about one another.

– Why? You understand each other through and through, and even though you’re both unemotional at times, you know that you’re concerned and care about one another. Taurus Moon – Lastly, a Taurus moon could be an ideal suitor as well. You both love security, and the Taurus’ steady energy can help soothe the Virgo’s worrying mind.

Least Compatible Moon Signs

Saggitarius Moon – This moon is far too careless and risk-taking for the routine-loving Virgo, and the Sag moon can be too annoyingly optimistic for Virgos at times.

– This moon is far too careless and risk-taking for the routine-loving Virgo, and the Sag moon can be too annoyingly optimistic for Virgos at times. Libra Moon – This pairing is unlikely to have a long-lasting relationship. Both of you are perfectionists but in different ways, Libra’s idea is void of conflict, Virgos is more attention to detail in the real world.

– This pairing is unlikely to have a long-lasting relationship. Both of you are perfectionists but in different ways, Libra’s idea is void of conflict, Virgos is more attention to detail in the real world. Leo Moon – A Leo moon isn’t going to be a great match either. Opposite in many ways, Leos can be too outlandish for the conservative Virgo.

The Virgo Moon Career

(Daniel Eskridge/Shutterstock.com)

There are endless valuable traits that the Virgo moon can bring to the workplace and their career. As we’ve mentioned, these women are smart, organized, practical, analytical, detail-oriented, and great problem-solvers. They are extremely reliable and hardworking (sometimes earning the nickname of a “workaholic”), and love structure and guidelines. Who wouldn’t want these powerhouses on their team?

Always up to meeting challenges, Virgo moons love flaunting their knowledge and being productive. Anything and everything they do will be done to the highest standard to their need for perfectionism—including cleanliness of the workplace. The one catch is that they’d probably prefer to do the work on their own instead of in a team environment. Virgo moons might have friction with other co-workers due to their tendency to criticize others or not having them live up to their expectations, causing you to be viewed as controlling or overbearing at work—so, a solo working environment might be best.

The best and most satisfying professions for women with a moon in Virgo are those that are management-related or documentation-related—data analyst, accountant, lawyer, economist, and banker, just to name a few. Since Virgo moons are so health-conscientious, they also thrive in anything to do with healthcare or medicine. Professions like a dietician, naturopath, or nutritionists would be a fantastic fit. Wherever you put a Virgo moon, they are going to catch on quickly and make sure that they are doing their absolute best while doing it.