What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Sagittarius For Women?

If you’ve dabbled in astrology or read your daily horoscope every now and again, chances are you’ve been focusing on your sun sign. The sun sign is most often associated as your “main” astrological sign, however, it’s not your only sign, and many die-hard astrologers would argue—certainly not your most important sign. Combined with your rising and moon, they make up your “big three”—the signs that sum up your characteristics, tendencies, and even purpose.

When your moon sits in Sagittarius as a female, it can be associated with certain behaviors, emotions, and feelings that are intense, passionate, and free-spirited—but sometimes this could lead to trouble. So, what does this mean for those female Sag moons out there when it comes to understanding yourself, your love life, and your career? Here’s what you need to know about this unique and boundary-pushing lunar sign.

What Is A Moon Sign?

When you are born, the stars and planets sit in different positions (constellations) of the sky—this is your birth chart or natal chart. Each planet “rules” different aspects of our lives, and depending on where they are positioned, they can bring out certain personality traits and characteristics because of the “pull” of their energy. Obviously, with the sun being the biggest, closest, and most life-giving star, it is our main astrology sign and is what we generally refer to when we read our horoscopes.

Your sun sign represents your outward personality and displays to the world—it’s how you shine. However, your moon sign represents your inner feelings, emotions, and moods. Your sun sign can be displayed in your fashion sense, lifestyle, and your overall personality. But it’s your moon sign that digs deeper—it reveals what you need to keep yourself nurtured, how you respond to situations on an emotional level, and even your intuition and memories. So, depending on which zodiac sign the moon was passing through at the time of your birth, it can influence these major factors in your life. Many people don’t feel connected to their sun sign and it may be because they have a polarizing moon sign.

In order to find your moon sign, you’ll need to know the date of your birth as well as the exact time and location and create your birth/natal chart. It’s important to know the exact time because certain planets move quite quickly in the sky and once they’ve moved out of a certain zodiac sign, their energetic pull shifts, and changes. We are all incredibly complex beings, just as complicated as our mysterious and beautiful universe. Knowing more about where stars and planets aligned at the exact time and place we were born can lead to incredible insights about ourselves and we can better understand who we are and those around us.

Characteristics Of A Sagittarius Moon

Zodiac signs are associated with natural elements—earth, fire, water, and air. Sagittarius is the last fire sign and is symbolized by the archer—armed with a bow and arrow. This moon sign is often considered lucky, lively, and the life of the party. A woman with a Sag moon has a general longing for freedom and adventure and is also known to be bold, determined, and not likely to be tied down. Happiness for these women generally means living by their own rules and never giving up on their own dreams.

Wanting to explore the world for all of its beauty, those with a Sagittarius moon often focus on joy and fun without any thought about societal norms or expectations. Galavanting the world while experiencing new cultures and being social at parties is not out of the norm for these free-spirited souls. They always want to learn and share their stories with others, often being dramatic and enthusiastic while doing so. Optimism and positivity are the main focus of this moon sign—the future is always looking bright when you’re with these women.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon In Sagittarius

They have a magnetic draw about them since they’re so adventurous and fun-seeking, however, Sagittarius moons can sometimes find themselves in trouble because of it. Always wanting to keep the party going, Sag moons might find that they tend to overindulge or go to unhealthy lengths to make sure the fun doesn’t stop. Knowing when to slow it down or take a break can sometimes be a problem for these forever-optimistic people.

Natural storytellers, Sagittarius moons can sometimes have a nasty habit of talking over people, being very blunt, and always wanting to be right. They are very strict with themselves and others when it comes to stating things in a direct way—which can label them as “jerks” at times. These behaviors can come across as crass to people, however, you’re just so fun to be around, those moments are easily dismissed and forgiven.

Sag moon women are always analyzing, observing, and thinking about everything around them, sometimes coming across as aloof from the present situation. This inability to look at the bigger picture often has them focused on the details instead of what’s really important. They have a hard time meeting people that see the world the way they do.

The Love Life Of A Sagittarius Moon

Moon signs play a vital role in how we love—both ourselves and others. The immediate way to make a Sagittarius moon feel unhappy is to make them feel trapped or controlled in any way. Whether it’s a life circumstance or a relationship, freedom is a must. It’s crucial that a Sag moon female ends up with someone that will let you spread your wings and fly—completely understanding your need for constant growth, excitement, and life experiences.

Ultimately, this moon sign wants a fulfilling relationship based on trust, love, and growth. The only partner that is acceptable for a Sag moon female is one that is totally open-minded and supportive. You can always expect these celestial beings to see the best in others, just don’t push them past their limits or you can find yourself in the wrath of their heated and emotional arguments. As long as you show them respect, you can expect them to remain loyal by your side.

Sagittarius moons are most compatible with other Sagittarius moons. These two moon signs have an innate understanding of one another and these relationships are harmonious, playful, and adventurous. Another great match for Sag moons is people with their moon in Leo. Both of you are cheerful, yet you have opposite traits that keep you balanced—a Sagittarius moon can feel restless while the Leo can help steady them. Finally, a Sag moon also pairs very nicely with an Aries moon. You are both uncomfortable with dependency so you both respect each other’s personal freedom and individuality.

Sagittarius moons might want to think twice about getting involved with someone with their moon in Capricorn. Your ingrained beliefs and emotional needs aren’t compatible at all—a Sag wants fun and adventure while Capricorns take life way too seriously for them. A Capricorn moon partner will have a very hard time understanding your need to constantly roam and explore. Additionally, a Scorpio moon is like oil to water when it comes to compatibility with a Sagittarius moon. The private and “darker” outlook of a Scorpio is no match for a Sag’s lightheartedness and optimism. A Taurus moon would also struggle to understand this fire sign. Constantly wanting new experiences and travel, the Sagittarius moon gets frustrated with a Taurus’ need for the familiar.

The Sagittarius Moon Career

Since women with a Sagittarius moon tend to be social creatures with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and experience, the career fields that you will find them in span a wide array of interests and purposes. From journalism and law to languages and the travel industry, anything that allows a Sag moon to use abstract thinking and to learn something new every day. It’s also not uncommon to meet a Sagittarius moon woman with multiple degrees or careers. One downfall of these workers is that they aren’t usually great with keeping close records and deadlines will go missed every now and again—an assistant is a fantastic asset to a Sag moon professional.

These happy-go-lucky people with a constant sunny disposition succeed in careers that help people, ponder the ways of the world, and require consistent growth and challenges. Doctors, politicians, teachers, lawyers, and anything that allows them to travel are ideal professions. Becoming an archaeologist and living abroad could be a dream job for a Sag moon, for example.

Never wanting to settle for the mundane, a career with limited growth potential or too much a routine is not going to work for these ladies. They want to stay interested, intrigued, and excited about what they’re doing in nearly every aspect of their life—especially something as time-consuming as a career. Since Sagittarius moons are always wanting to stay on their toes, multiple careers can often be in the cards for them during their lifetime.