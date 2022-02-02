What Does It Mean To Have A Moon In Capricorn For Women?

When you read your horoscope, you’re most likely looking at your Sun sign. We consider Sun signs to be our “official” Zodiac assignment. But the Zodiac considers more than our alignment with the Sun alone. All the celestial bodies contribute to our Zodiac makeup. The position of the Sun, Moon, and planets at the time of your birth determines our unique personalities. And when it comes to understanding our deepest internal selves, it’s better to look to the Moon.

The meaning of a Moon in Capricorn for women can vary—after all, Sun and Moon signs both come with a slew of stereotypes. Still, these catchall quirks can help us go through life more mindfully. Our Moon sign can be a framework for personal and emotional growth if used correctly. Because once we know our shadow selves, we get closer to understanding ourselves completely.

Read on to learn more about the characteristics, weaknesses, love lives, and careers of Capricorn Moons.

Characteristics Of A Capricorn Moon

Our Moon signs govern our internal existence: emotions, moods, and needs. The Moon determines how we express our feelings. It influences our darker “shadow” selves. Your lunar sign speaks to who you are alone: the most real you.

We determine Mood signs the same way as the Sun. Whichever Zodiac constellation the Moon is “in” at your birth is your Moon sign. If the Moon appeared inside Capricorn, then you are a Capricorn Moon.

Capricorn is a cardinal Earth sign, which is like a celestial oxymoron. Their ruling Earth element keeps them grounded, focused, and pragmatic. Meanwhile, their Cardinal aspect makes them hungry for progress and change. Capricorn Moon characteristics are as confusing to others as to the lunar Caps themselves.

Capricorn Moons reconcile this inner battle with an immense work ethic. They are highly responsible and motivated by duty. Cap Moons don’t require others to motivate them. Rather, these hard-working signs are the epitome of a self-starter. No boss can compare to their inner voice pushing them to be better than yesterday.

Part of their success lies in their organizational skills. Whether physical or abstract, Cap Moons have a natural ability to compartmentalize. They like all elements of their life to be neat: work, love, family, and self.

Those born with the Moon in Capricorn are even methodical joke-tellers. Their humor is often dry or witty. And to the untrained ear, it might not even sound like humor at all. Those who learn to see past Cap’s cold exterior will enjoy their cerebral conversations and quips.

Capricorn Moons are big fans of tradition. They often take on the role of historian, sometimes accidentally. Cap Moons find greater purpose in maintaining a connection between the past and present. They pride themselves on their ability to keep people, memories, and ideas alive.

These people wholeheartedly believe they can make the world a better place. Their inclination to do so is one of the biggest strengths of a Capricorn Moon. When they succeed, the results are spectacular.

But if they fail, the weaknesses of a Capricorn Moon begin to manifest.

The Weaknesses Of A Moon In Capricorn

As with many other lunar signs, Cap’s strengths and weaknesses tend to be two sides of the same coin. Because they carry so much personal responsibility, Capricorn Moons often take on the burden of others. They load themselves down with stress, pressure, and expectation.

Unsurprisingly, this leads to burnout and low self-esteem. Hard work is Cap’s norm, making them lose sight of how much effort they exert. Most of us would be wholly impressed with ourselves if we eked out Capricorn’s average day. But for them, mediocrity is as bad as failure.

Their burnout also makes them more sensitive to criticism. Ironically, their go-get-em attitude does not translate to high self-worth. Others might be surprised to know how self-deprecating Cap Moons’ inner voices are. When they hear similar sentiments from others, Cap Moons can shut down completely.

This work ethic originates from a fear of vulnerability. Cap Moons’ loved ones won’t abandon them as long as they’re successful. And as long as they are at the front of every project, nothing bad will happen. They’re afraid to lean on others, so they simply choose not to.

Additionally, Capricorns’ pragmatic approach to life makes them risk-averse. They’re hesitant to go out on a limb for fear of it breaking. (Did we mention they’re prone to pessimism, too?) The cynic within all Cap Moons hinders their boldness and curiosity.

Depending on who you ask, Cap Moons’ dry exteriors can also be a downfall. When Cap Moons love, they love hard. But before that happens, they can appear callous. Their logical approach to life isn’t coldhearted, despite seeming that way to others.

The Love Life Of A Capricorn Moon

Indeed, Cap Moons are chronically misunderstood. These misunderstandings translate to all other aspects of their lives, including love. Capricorn Moons have some of the biggest hearts in the Zodiac; they’re just a little tricky to find.

Easygoing connections are not Cap Moons’ forté, nor is spontaneity. This makes casual dating difficult. Most first dates might consider Cap Moons uninterested or aloof. Even if a Capricorn Moon enjoys the company of their date, they might have a hard time expressing that.

Once they’ve warmed up to a new boo, Cap Moons are dedicated partners. They’re no stranger to hard work, and they translate their work ethic into their relationships. Rough patches don’t scare Cap Moons. Instead, they approach these troubles as challenges they can conquer.

However, Cap Moons have a hard time knowing when to stop working. Consequently, Cap Moons can fall into relationships where they’re more of a caretaker than a partner. Cap Moons tend to attract codependent mates. They’re also more susceptible to tactics that play into their sense of responsibility, like weaponized incompetence.

Cap Moons tend to butt heads with wishy-washy, aloof Moon signs like Gemini and Pisces. Their rockiest relationships tend to be with Sagittariuses. Both signs are go-getters, but Sag’s ambition is wrapped up in ego, which Caps can’t stand.

Cap Moons pair best with stable, encouraging Moon signs. Taurus offers a grounding quality to Capricorn’s lofty aspirations. Cap Moons’ best matches, though, are those that can match their intensity: Virgos and other fellow Capricorns.

The Capricorn Moon Career

Being one of the most diligent signs in the Zodiac, it’s unsurprising that Cap Moons thrive in professional environments. They make excellent team members and motivated leaders. Cap Moons are fast learners, but their eagerness to please can often turn them into a teacher’s pet.

Generally speaking, Capricorn Moons excel in corporate life. Rigid schedules and high pressure are their bread and butter. Thus, it doesn’t take long for Cap Moons to scale the corporate ladder. These individuals might have even started working from a young age.

However, Capricorns don’t need a steady 9-to-5 to feel fulfilled. Despite their cardinal aspect, Cap Moons are great at adapting to their surroundings. They’ll find a path to forge in any field and get right to work. The worst jobs for Cap Moons are stagnant, dull, or low-stakes.

Cap Moons bode well in high-level corporate positions. They feel comfortable managing large teams and projects. These lunar Caps also enjoy stretching their care-taking muscles. Careers like early childhood education offer an exciting mix of responsibility and nurturing. They also gravitate toward public works like policing, firefighting, and social work.

Cap Moons will often work long past their burnout point. They would be wise to keep a supportive circle of loved ones who can offer perspective when needed. By the time a Cap Moon notices they should slow down, it’s already far too late.

If given the opportunity, Cap Moons can do great things. Their energy has the power to change the world, even if it’s only in their immediate area. The biggest challenge for a Cap Moon is striking a balance between work and pleasure.

But once they find it, Cap Moons are indeed a force to be reckoned with.