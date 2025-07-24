monster-cereals-mascots-revamped-with-jim-henson-magic.

Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry are getting a monster cereal makeover—Jim Henson muppet style!

It seems General Mills icons are teaming up with The Jim Henson Company to mark its 70th anniversary—this time, as cereal puppets. The blog Muppet Stuff spilled the milky details, along with a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Image courtesy the Jim Henson Company and General Mills

Muppet Stuff reports that a series of limited-edition cereal boxes featuring the beloved classic Monsters will soon be released. In-store promotional materials and online content across social media platforms will accompany the launch.

To top it all off, the muppet Monster Cereal characters are rumored to be starring in new TV spots for spooky season…

A Popular Junk Food Guru Already Spotted the New Monster Cereal Boxes in Stores

Meanwhile, snack food influencer (yes, that’s a thing) Snackolator scored images of the new Monster Cereal boxes in the wild already.

“These belong in a museum! The Monsters Cereals got the Jim Henson treatment this year, and these boxes are absolute 🔥🔥🔥,” the junk good guru gushed alongside the images.

Snackolator lamented that there seem to be no muppet versions of the other Monster Cereal characters, Fruit Brute, Yummy Mummy, and Carmella Creeper. However, he was thrilled that the core trio received the Jim Henson treatment.

“It looks like this year we’re only getting Count Chocula, Boo Berry, and Franken Berry – but they just look so good! Spotted at Walmart, but they’ll be everywhere,” he added.

Of course, junk food afficiandos rushed to the comments section to weigh in on the fresh box art.

“Omg! These might be my favorites yet!!!” one onlooker exclaimed. “Just gorgeous,’ another cereal lover declared, adding a fire emoji.

However, there’s always at least one thief joy when fun things like this drop.

“Cool boxes. Too bad it won’t be the original recipes. That cereal hit back in the ’80s. Not so much now,” the curmudgeon IG user wrote.