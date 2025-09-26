Mom’s Breastfeeding Horror Story May Have You Considering Formula

This baby took breastfeeding rather literally. A Utah mom was horrified to wake up to her nipple hanging off after a breastfeeding session.

Rebecca Conklin took to TikTok to document the unexpected ER visit, and later spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about her experience.

Last week, Conklin, 22, was breastfeeding her 15-month-old. Upon him dozing off, she unlatched and redid her bra, only to see blood on her baby’s chin. Closer inspection revealed he’d bitten her nipple rather hard.

She posted a blunt TikTok that shocked the 800,000 people who saw it.

She called her OB-GYN, who told her to rush to the ER. When she arrived, she made a TikTok video to document the process and her healing journey. It has since gained over 700,000 views.

“I’m at the ER right now because my son accidentally bit my nipple, and it’s like hanging on,” she explained. She was concerned because she didn’t feel any pain.

Thankfully, this injury isn’t as serious as it may sound. Doctors taped her nipple back on, and all she can do now is let it heal. Human bodies are pretty strange.

She left the ER with a “goody bag” of tape, ointment, and likely a huge bill.

A Warning To All Mothers Breastfeeding Teething Children

“The weirdest part was that I felt no pain,” she told PEOPLE. “My son honestly didn’t bite much, so I never thought this would happen. But of course it could — he has 12 teeth, and they’re very sharp.”

“I asked if this injury would prevent me from being able to breastfeed future kids, and they said it was a possibility,” she said. “But they reassured me I’d likely heal completely and be able to breastfeed again.”

Conklin made a few follow-up videos to keep up awareness and document the whole journey. “It made me so happy to connect with supportive mothers who’ve gone through similar journeys,” she said about her supportive community.

“This experience made me realize how strong I am as a mom and as a person,” she reflected positively. “I didn’t freak out, I handled it calmly and even joked about it. And even after this, I’ll still choose to breastfeed my future children. It’s such a magical experience that helped me bond with my son.”

Finally, Conklin wanted to share some advice for mothers out there. “Breastfeeding can feel daunting, but I urge everyone to just try it. No pressure — just experience it. And that’s coming from someone who never planned to breastfeed.”