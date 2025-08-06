‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Lands New Movie Role

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter is suiting up for her next big adventure—a role in an upcoming family superhero flick.

The 27-year-old is set to join Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans franchise in the upcoming movie, Clash of the Thundermans, per Deadline.

The green light comes on the heels of the success of Nick’s The Thundermans Return movie and The Thundermans: Undercover series. The upcoming project, Clash of the Thundermans, is set to premiere simultaneously on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in 2026. Filming is scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 31.

Ariel Winter Joins the Franchise in a New Role

Winter joins the returning cast of The Thundermans, including Kira Kosarin (Phoebe), Jack Griffo (Max), Maya Le Clark (Chloe), Addison Riecke (Nora), Diego Velazquez (Billy), Chris Tallman (Hank), and Rosa Blasi (Barb). Winter will play Cognita, according to Deadline.

Per the outlet, in Clash of the Thundermans, chaos erupts when Chloe develops a powerful yet destructive new superpower. The Hero League decides to send her to an elite boarding school for superheroes to help her gain control over her abilities. Unwilling to part with Chloe for years, the Thundermans find themselves divided. Phoebe, Barb, and Billy choose to take Chloe into hiding, while Max, Hank, and Nora set out to track them down. The family’s opposing sides eventually collide, leading to an epic showdown that will determine the future of the Thundermans.

The Thundermans Return movie premiered last year to stellar ratings, ranking as the number-one entertainment telecast for the year to date in Live+3 across all cable among Kids 6-11. It reached 1.6 million Total Viewers throughout its premiere weekend across airings on Nickelodeon and Nick at Nite (4 telecasts).

Jed Spingarn, Sean W. Cunningham, and Marc Dworkin are writers and executive producers for The Thundermans Return. Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo are also executive producers. Trevor Kirschner is the director and co-executive producer.