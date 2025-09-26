Mississippi Man Allegedly Caught Trying To Record Woman In Tanning Bed

A man from Vicksburg, Mississippi, was allegedly caught trying to secretly record a woman while using a tanning bed. When confronted, he grabbed his phone and fled.

Videos by Suggest

Local news outlet VDN reported on the story of a Warren County woman who believed she caught someone who was trying to record her using a tanning bed in a local gym.

Identities of the woman and gym have been withheld, although police appear to have identified the man (through surveillance footage) as Zane Bearrick.

The woman shared her story.

When she was about to begin tanning, she “saw a phone with a note saying it was recording data and thought that was weird.” The victim wisely called her mother for her opinion, and they both thought it was strange.

Around then, the power went out in the tanning booth. She grabbed the phone and walked into the hallway. As she did, a man approached her.

Man Confronts Woman After Tanning Bed Filming Scare

He told her he was “recording data,” which would have sent alarm bells ringing in anyone’s ears. She tried to leave, to no avail. He maintained his claim while following her into the lady’s area of the gym.

“I didn’t know where to go, and he was kind of on me, so I went into the ladies’ side just to get away from him,” she continued. “He didn’t care about that.”

Upon approaching two other woman in the tanning area, he upped his aggression.

“That’s where he actually got on me to grab his phone from me. I was trying to hold on tight (to his phone), but he got it away from me.”

When he had obtained his phone, he fled the scene. “He just started running and I chased after him,” she said. “Then he went into a ditch, and I lost him.”

Authorities arrived at the scene, and the woman told them what happened. An investigation has begun.

The outlet reached out to Vicksburg Police Captain Curtis Judge, who responded. “Vicksburg Police are currently investigating an incident where a recording device was found in the tanning booth area of an area gym(name redacted). Vicksburg Police are looking for Zane Bearrick for questioning about the incident.”