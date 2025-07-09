Controversial Talk Show Host Dies of Heart Attack: Lolit Solis Was 80

Lolit Solis, a controversial Filipino talk show host, entertainment news writer, and manager, passed away from a heart attack on Jul. 3. She was 80 years old.

Sneezy McDonald, Solis’ daughter, confirmed the news in a statement. “Manay Lolit leaves behind a loving family and many friends who will always cherish her memory,” the statement reads. “We remember Manay Lolit as a feisty and staunch loyal supporter, manager, and friend.”

“We love you, our dearest Manay,” Sneezy and the rest of Solis’ family added. “You will forever be in our hearts. Rest well now in the loving embrace of our Lord.”

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) also released a statement about Lolit Solis’ passing.

“Nanay or Manay Lolit, as we called her with genuine love and respect, was a fearless, unapologetic, and unforgettable figure,” the organization stated. “Not just in showbiz, but throughout the country. A celebrity in her own right, she captured people’s attention with her boldness, her sharp wit, and her unique way of telling stories.”

The organization further shared, “She supported us like a mother – guiding us, encouraging us, and always standing by us as we worked to build these awards for the industry she loved with all her heart.”

Solis first entered the entertainment business in the early ’70s. In 1995, she became the host of GMA Network’s entertainment talk show Startalk.

She was also involved in the 1994 Manila Film Festival scandal. Co-hosts Rocky Gutierrez and Miss Universe Viveka Babajee announced the names of Solids’ then-talent Gabby Concepcion and beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez as Best Actor and Actress instead of the actual winners, Edu Manzano and Aiko Melendez. She and six others were charged in the scandal, and they were all forced to pay a fine.

Lolit Solis Pays Personal Tribute to Her Mother On Instagram

Following Lolit Solis’ funeral, the late talk show host’s daughter Sneezy took to Instagram to personally pay tribute. The post featured a photo of Solis’ coffin.

“If the sheer number of people who came and/or sent flowers a testament to how much of a force you are, then know that no one could ever even come close to filling the void that you left in the hearts and lives of the people who were all lucky enough to have met you, known you and had the distinct privilege to have called you Nanay,” Sneezy wrote. “I love you Ma.”

Although she did not share any information about her heart’s health, Lolit Solis revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with an acute kidney infection and had been undergoing dialysis since 2022.