Missing Sailor Identified By U.S. Navy After Disappearing At Sea

The U.S. Navy has finally identified the sailor who went missing at sea while onboard the USS George Washington. On Monday, July 28, the sailor disappeared after likely going overboard on the aircraft carrier in the Timor Sea.

Navy Sailor Who Went Missing On Aircraft Carrier Identified

Getty (USS George H.W. Bush / Handout/Anadolu Agency)

According to a press release, the missing sailor was “Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV.” Officials searched high and low for Rivera Lynch for over 45 hours, covering around 2,200 square miles.

Unfortunately, they failed to find any sign of him, so they suspended search efforts on July 30. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer on the USS George Washington.

“I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defence Force and Border Force.”

The statement mentioned how Rivera Lynch enlisted in the Navy in June 2024. He was reported to the USS George Washington this January.

This aircraft carrier was out on the Timor Sea to perform the Talisman Sabre 25 exercise. This military training involved over 40,000 military personnel from 19 different countries.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Airman Rivera Lynch’s family, friends, and shipmates during this incredibly difficult time,” added Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5. “The courage and dedication shown by all personnel involved in this operation exemplifies the professionalism and commitment that defines our Navy.”

The release also went into detail on how they attempted to find the missing sailor. “The search involved U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, HSM 51, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86).”

It also involved a “Fixed wing aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, two P-8 Poseidon aircraft and patrol boat from the Australian Defence Force, Australian Defence Vessel (ADV) Cape Otway, and an Australian Border Force Dash-8 aircraft.”