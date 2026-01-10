Missing Reality Star, 25, Found Dead Near Submerged Car

DJ and reality star Maycon Douglas, known as Juicy Rasta, has been found dead a week after disappearing on New Year’s Eve.

Douglas’s body was discovered on Nazaré’s Praia do Sul beach on Jan. 7 and identified by authorities, according to CNN Portugal. He was 25.

The young reality star, a former contestant on season 8 of Secret Story – Casa dos Segredos, had been missing since New Year’s Eve, according to a tragic update from Portugal’s National Maritime Authority.

Douglas, a DJ in Nazaré, went missing after leaving a bar on New Year’s Eve, according to CNN. His body was recovered on Jan. 7 near the location where his car had been found a week earlier, following an alert at 1:50 p.m. local time, as reported by Portuguese maritime officials.

The DJ’s car was discovered submerged 20 feet underwater near the Nazaré lighthouse at São Miguel Arcanjo, according to reports.

The search for Douglas began on January 1, when authorities discovered the wrecked vehicle near the lighthouse. Divers confirmed that no one was found inside the vehicle or in the surrounding area, according to the National Maritime Authority.

The reality TV personality’s jacket was reportedly found in the vehicle, according to CNN.

Portuguese police are investigating the circumstances of Douglas’ death; a cause of death has not yet been released.

A Funeral is Set for Tomorrow for Reality Star Maycon Douglas

A funeral service for Douglas will take place in Leiria, Portugal, on Sunday, Jan. 11, according to a notice shared by Raquel Coelho, identified by Secret Story network TVI as Douglas’ girlfriend, as well as several of his former castmates. The National Maritime Authority previously stated that Douglas’ body would be transported to Leiria following a police investigation.

In his final Instagram post before his passing, Douglas reflected on his “intense” 2025 and shared a hopeful message for the future, writing, “2026 is vision, discipline and consistency.” Douglas had built a following of 50,000 on Instagram and 22,000 on TikTok.