Minnesota Woman Allegedly Claimed Demons Forced Her To Slit Her Son’s Throat, Kill Family

A 34-year-old Minnesota mother, Edwina Marie Stoutenburgh, is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slitting her son’s throat. She allegedly told police officers that demons had forced her to do so, instructing her to do other heinous acts.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Valley News Live, the incident occurred on Sunday, July 20. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) deputies responded to a residence after receiving reports of a child’s throat being cut.

Upon arrival, they were met with Stoutenburgh outside the home, wearing little clothing. She was handcuffed and, reportedly, told officers, “don’t take them off.”

According to court documents cited by the outlet, Stoutenburgh allegedly made a troubling admission. At the time, Stoutenburgh stated that “they” had made her do several terrible things. The document revealed that the mother was referring to two demons named “Bondage” and “Infirmity.”

‘They’ Took Over

While at an emergency room, Stoutenburgh elaborated on her story. As per the documents, she had woken up on Sunday, saying that the demons had taken over her, which was the first time she had ever heard their voices in this intense and prolonged manner.

The first grotesque act she allegedly carried out was eating a piece of dog feces, forced by the demons, according to her. Then, with a knife, she decapitated a recently put-down family duck and ate one of its eyes, as per the document. She then allegedly showed the decapitated duck’s head to her children.

Then, Stoutenburgh claimed that the demons forced her to grab a knife and enter her son’s room. She allegedly said that “they” wanted her to drink her son’s blood and kill the rest of her children. As per the document, she claimed the demons also told her to kill her husband once he returned from work, and then herself.

Stoutenburgh allegedly told officers that her son was sleeping in his bed once he entered his room. The document alleges that the woman rolled the child over, pulled his head back, and sliced his throat. However, the knife was too dull to deliver significant injuries.

The woman allegedly added that the demons ordered her to sharpen the knife. However, she was met by her children. Stoutenburgh allegedly told them she was going to kill them while unsuccessfully trying to drop the knife.

Husband Called Police

As Stoutenburgh told her children to leave the house and take the family car, she allegedly used the same knife she used to decapitate the duck to slit her son’s throat.

However, while at work, Stoutenburgh’s husband received a call from his wife. She allegedly told them that “they” had taken over her body and were forcing her to kill their children. He was the one who called the police to their home.

After giving consent to a search, deputies found the severed duck’s head on a cutting board and a bloodied chef’s knife in the kitchen sink.

According to a PCSO release, Edwina Marie Stoutenburgh was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. Fortunately, her son survived the incident, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

As per Law & Crime, she is currently being held at Pennington County Jail without bond. She will make her first court appearance on July 28.