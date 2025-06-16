Minnesota Senator’s Wife Speaks Out After Being Shot During ‘Politically Motivated Assassination’ Attempt

Yvette Hoffman, the wife of Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, has broken her silence after being shot during a “politically motivated assassination” attempt over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement to Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, Yvette shared, “Our family is so humbled by the love and outpouring we’ve received from everyone. John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour of being out of the woods.”

Yvette then revealed that the Minnesota senator took nine bullet hits during that attack. She also took eight bullet hits.

“We are both incredibly lucky to be alive,” she continued.

A message from Yvette Hoffman following the assassination attempt on her and her husband, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman. Photo by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar/Facebook

Yvette also spoke out about the tragic loss of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. “We have no words,” she stated. “There is never a place for this kind of political hate. Thank you for your friendship always.”

She went on to add, “Minnesotans are at our very best when we stand together.”

The couples were shot in their homes in Champlin and Brooklyn Park during the early hours of Jun. 14. The Hoffmans were the first to be attacked.

Law enforcement “proactively” checked on Hortman following the incident at the Hoffmans. Upon their arrival, officers confronted the suspect, who “immediately” shot at them before taking off.

The officers discovered Hortman and her husband inside the home. Hortman was pronounced dead at the scene, while Mark succumbed to his injuries not long after. Their dog was also shot by the assassin, but is expected to survive.

The Suspect in the Politically Motivated Shooting in Minnesota Has Been Captured

Meanwhile, the suspect in the shooting, Vance Boelter, has finally been apprehended.

According to CNN, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty stated the man is facing first-degree murder charges. Minnesota does not have the death penalty; therefore, the maximum sentence is life in prison without parole if he’s convicted.

Federal charges are expected, and Boelter is scheduled to appear in federal court on additional charges.

Authorities gather at a baseball park in Green Isle, Minnesota, USA, 15 June 2025, as they search for the 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, the suspect in the fatal shooting of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in their Brooklyn Park home on 14 June and a separate shooting attack on Democratic State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, on the same day. Photo by CRAIG LASSIG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boelter was previously appointed as a private sector representative to the Minnesota Governor’s Workforce Development Council by former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton.

Boelter served until 2019 but was appointed by the current Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz, as a business member to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. His term ended in January of 2023.

The man allegedly appeared at the lawmakers’ homes impersonating a police officer. After he went on the run, police discovered a manifesto in his abandoned vehicle. It had a list of Democratic lawmakers he was targeting.