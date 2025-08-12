Minnesota Mother Tortured Children, Drained One’s Blood To Make Him Appear Sick

A 35-year-old Minnesota mother, Jorden Borders, has been sentenced for torturing her three children and falsely claiming they were sick to receive Medicaid payments. She reportedly drained one of her children’s blood to make him appear sick.

Videos by Suggest

According to a release issued by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office, Jorden Borders was sentenced to 39 years in prison on Thursday, August 6. She was previously found guilty of three counts of child torture, three counts of stalking, four counts of theft by false representation, and one count of attempted murder.

“Borders’ crimes are some of the most heinous and agonizing I have seen in my time as Attorney General,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said. “I am praying for her children’s recovery from the suffering and trauma they endured.”

Torture, Abuse, Theft

A criminal complaint obtained by Lakeland PBS detailed that in March 2022, one of Borders’ children was admitted to a children’s hospital. At the time, the concern was that their hemogoblin numbers were dropping.

Doctors stated that the only explanation for the hemoglobin numbers dropping was someone deliberately removing blood from the child’s body. Borders, however, claimed at the time that the hospital had removed too much blood from the minor.

Eventually, a forensic interview with Borders’ children on November 21, 2022, revealed that Borders drew blood from the child. She used a syringe, a PICC line, and even a central line to do so.

The other children told police that their mother directed them to flush their sibling’s blood down the toilet. This was done before the 9-year-old doctor’s visits.

The abuse carried out by Borders didn’t stop there.

A June 4 Minnesota Attorney General’s Office release detailed Borders’ heinous actions. These included hitting them with various items, forcing them to stand outside in the cold, and starving them. She even threatened to kill them, sometimes with knives and guns.

According to social media evidence, she discussed “end-of-life” decisions for one of her children with others. She falsely stated that one of her children was on a ventilator. Moreover, she stated that their cause of death would only be determined in an autopsy.

Borders also self-diagnosed her children with several diseases. Furthermore, she forced them to wear boots, casts, and neck braces to make them appear sick.

Through these false claims regarding her children, she received $18,000 from the Crow Wing County Community Services. She gained access to the money after claiming she provided personal care assistant services.