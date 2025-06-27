Milwaukee, Wisconsin Man Killed Sister, Shot Parents, For ‘Bullying’ After Returning From Vacation Without Him

A Wisconsin man, 32-year-old Gerardo Jimenez-Rico, was sentenced to 35 years in prison after killing his sister and shooting his parents back in January 2025 after the three victims returned from vacation.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred on January 22, 2025. At around 6:45 p.m. Milwaukee Police Department responded to a shooting report on a West Cheyenne Street residence.

Upon arrival, responding officers found three individuals who had been shot. The youngest of all, Jocelyn Jimenez, Jimenez-Rico’s 22-year-old younger sister, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two victims, still alive, were the suspect’s parents, with the mother saying that her son had shot them all.

As the victims were transported to a local hospital, police began the search for Gerardo Jimenez-Rico. The search ended relatively fast, as he turned himself in at the District One Milwaukee Police Station. Reportedly, he confessed to shooting his family.

Details surrounding the shooting were shared by Jimenez-Rico during an interview. He told detectives that, while he remained at home, his parents and Jocelyn had gone on a month-long vacation to Mexico. Jimenez-Rico added that he was unable to join them as he “did not have the money to go.”

‘Got Fed Up’

The 32-year-old man, however, added that he was continuously bullied by his family, oftentimes being ridiculed for his unemployment.

When the family returned, he offered to carry their luggage. However, he was told that his help was needed, so he returned to his room downstairs. Then, his father entered his room and complained about the “dirty dishes” that were left in the sink. As per the affidavit, the dishes had clogged the sink, and the “pipe/plumbing needed attention.”

The argument continued upstairs, with Jocelyn joining shortly after. Jimenez-Rico said that he “got fed up” with the bullying, and after his father told him to find another place to live, he grabbed a handgun that was on his waistband and fired in his father’s direction.

Jimenez-Rico claimed that Jocelyn then grabbed a knife. He claimed that he shot her “to prevent getting stabbed.” She was shot in the lungs, chest, back, and arm.

Finally, as his mother entered the room, Jimenez-Rico claimed that he shot at her, but he didn’t intend to, adding that he couldn’t explain his reason for shooting her.

In May 2025, Gerardo Jimenez-Rico pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, attempted second-degree intentional homicide, and first-degree reckless injury. He was sentenced on Tuesday, June 24, to 35 years in a state correctional facility. Following his release, he will be on supervised release for 19 years.

A GoFundMe was set up by Jocelyn Jimenez’s fiancé. As per the fundraiser, Jocelyn was a mother, leaving behind a daughter.