Milwaukee Father Accused Of Fatally Shooting 4-Year-Old Son Following PlayStation Argument

A 35-year-old Milwaukee father, Ralph Michael Taylor Jr., is accused of killing his 4-year-old son following an argument involving a PlayStation. The child’s mother, Casandra Taylor, was also placed under arrest as she allegedly purchased the weapon used by Ralph, a convicted felon.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the incident occurred at around 9:35 p.m. on Thursday, July 10. City of Milwaukee Police officers responded to a N. 75th Street residence after receiving a shooting complaint.

Upon arrival, responding officers were met by multiple people yelling for help, saying that a child had been shot. The officers found the 4-year-old child, identified only as “RT,” on the residence’s third floor. He was lying in a pool of blood inside a bedroom doorway.

Officers began CPR on the victim until Milwaukee Fire Department first responders arrived. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save the child’s life, he was declared deceased at the scene.

Ralph Taylor, the father, as per the affidavit, initially told police that he had been in a room with the child. All of a sudden, he heard a single gunshot. Then, he claimed he saw the child bleeding heavily.

He would repeat the same story to a City of Milwaukee Police detective. However, according to the affidavit, Taylor lied on both occasions.

Witness Account

A witness then told police that she saw Casandra Taylor, the child’s mother, screaming that her son had been shot at the time of the incident. The witness went into the Taylor residence with a neighbor and observed the child unresponsive on the ground, with Ralph holding the child and screaming.

The neighbor administered CPR to the child. At that moment, however, Ralph allegedly said, “I got to hide my guns.”

Then, the witness exited the residence and went outside. She told the detective that Casandra approached her and asked her to hold her purse.

As per the affidavit, the witness was concerned that the purse had a gun inside, so she refused. Another neighbor held the purse and, upon checking inside, a gun was allegedly found, and that neighbor alerted police.

PlayStation Argument

Two detectives arrived at the scene and interviewed a child witness, a 12-year-old boy who is Casandra’s son and Ralph’s stepson. The boy revealed that his younger brother, the victim, had severe autism.

Additionally, he also told detectives that his mother owns two firearms, and identified the gun found by the neighbor and at the time in possession of a detective as one of them.

The 12-year-old detailed his stepfather’s history of domestic violence against his mother and revealed how he allegedly threatened to shoot her, the entire house, and himself, as per the affidavit.

Regarding the incident, the 12-year-old stated that Ralph Taylor wanted to fight him for taking the PlayStation 4 videogame system. He had been drinking, according to the boy. The affidavit alleged that Ralph then told Casandra that he had “something for her” and that “she will see.”

Following a fight with Casandra, Ralph took the 4-year-old to the upstairs bedroom. Moments later, a single gunshot was heard. The 12-year-old and Casandra rushed to the bedroom. After banging on the door, Ralph opened the door, revealing the 4-year-old in a pool of blood. Allegedly, Ralph didn’t seem to care and didn’t render aid.

Violent Death

A Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office forensic pathologist performed an autopsy on the 4-year-old’s body. He found that the boy sustained a single gunshot wound to the head, finding an entrance wound in the child’s mouth. There was no exit wound, and a bullet fragment was recovered from the back of the child’s head.

Evidence showed that the child had been shot in the head at close range, with the gun likely discharged from inside his mouth.

However, when confronted by detectives, Ralph Michael Taylor Jr. allegedly continued to lie.

Convicted Felon, Gun Purchased

As per the document, despite Ralph Taylor being a convicted felon (burglary), Casandra Taylor allegedly bought for him. Additionally, 200 rounds of ammunition were found in the house, with Casandra admitting to owning them all, according to the affidavit.

A detective asked Casandra, hypothetically, “I am a babysitter. I am drunk, high, and I have a gun. Are you leaving your son with me?” Casandra responded, “No.”

Ralph Michael Taylor Jr. was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm. Casandra Taylor was charged with child neglect and straw purchasing of a firearm.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.