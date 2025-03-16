millions-affected-as-acid-spill-contaminates-river

Millions of people are being warned about the impact of an acid spill at a Chinese-owned mine that contaminated a river in Zambia.

According to AP News, the acid spill occurred on Feb. 18 at the Kafue River, which is considered the most important waterway in Zambia. A tailing dam holding acidic waste from a Chinese copper mine run by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia collapsed.

The Engineering Institution of Zambia revealed that the collapse caused around 50 million liters of waste containing concentrated acid, dissolved solids, and heavy metals to spill into a stream that links to the Kafue River.

“It is an environmental disaster of catastrophic consequences,” Chilekwa Mumba, an environmental activist working in Zambia’s Copperbelt Province, explained.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema called for help from experts. He stated that the leak is threatening people and wildlife along the Kafue, which runs 930 miles throughout Zambia.

The acid spill also completely shut down the water supply to the nearby city of Kitwe, which has approximately 700,000 residents.

Authorities are currently investigating the extent of the environmental damage and what caused the devastating spill.

The Kafue River Experiences Noticeable Devastation Following Acid Spill

AP News further reports that noticeable damage could be seen at the Kafue River following the acid spill.

The media outlet reported that dead fish had washed up from the river about 60 miles downstream from the Sino-Metals Leach Zambia mine.

The Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation stated there would be “devastating consequences” following the spill. This includes the destruction of crops along the river’s banks.

“Prior to the 18th of February, this was a vibrant and alive river,” Sean Cornelius said. Cornelius lives near the Kafue and said fish died and birdlife near him disappeared almost immediately.

“Now everything is dead, it’s like a totally dead river. Unbelievable,” he then pointed out. “Overnight, this river died.”





