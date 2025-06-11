Miley Cyrus Says Her Family Is ‘So Messy’ Following ‘Dark Decade’

Following what she calls a “dark decade,” Miley Cyrus referred to her family as “so messy.”

While appearing on the Reclaiming With Monica Lewinsky podcast on Tuesday, Miley spoke about the ups and downs that she and the rest of the Cyrus family have experienced in recent years.

“My family and I have had a really difficult.. What did you call your decade? Dark decade,” Miley said. “Yeah, we have one of those.”

“Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned that up,” she pointed out. “That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom [Tish Cyrus], the way that families do when parents get divorced.”

Miley Cyrus then said that her family facing the drama was no small feat. She noted the conflict among various family members had been piling up for years without any resolution.

“In that situation, I watched what happens when you don’t clean things up as they’re happening,” she explained. “They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh my God, it’s been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start. This is like emotional hoarding.”

Miley shared how she had an unexpected approach to resolving the emotional “mess.”

“I just kind of bust through the pile that’s stacked, and just go, ‘I’m here. You’re here. Let’s start by having a good time together,'” she said. “And then as we started bringing some happiness and joy into each other’s life, then we’ll just be in a better place to have these conversations. ‘Cause I’d rather get it balanced first.”

Miley Cyrus Revealed Why Her Family Didn’t Seek Counseling For Their Struggles

While continuing to discuss her family’s struggles, Miley Cyrus revealed that none of her siblings or parents utilized counseling to fix the issues.

“We’re so messy, we didn’t even do any of that,” she admitted. “To get each other in a room to even get to counseling would have been a war. So it was easier to just go, ‘White flag.'”

She further spoke about the tension between her and her father, Billy Ray, which inspired a song she is currently working on.

“I mean, I even wrote a song about it that’s actually not on this album,” she shared. “I’m working on another album, and that’s a song that I’m working on called ‘Secrets.’ And I wrote this song about my dad, because I wanted him to tell me, even though there were secrets, even though I didn’t even want to know.

“I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family,” she continued. “I wanted him to think that as a middle child, I’m old enough that I could take some of that.”

Miley noted she always wanted her family to feel like she was a safe place. She then added that she will always have a “white flag” when they come to talk to her.