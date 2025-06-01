Miley Cyrus Sets the Record Straight About Who Inspired Her ‘Flowers’ Music Video Gold Dress

Ready to set the record straight once and for all, Miley Cyrus clears the air about what inspired the gold dress from her “Flowers” music video.

Fans have long speculated that the gold dress was a reference to Jennifer Lawrence, who wore a similar dress to the premiere of The Hunger Games in 2012. She starred in the film alongside Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth.

Around the same time as the premiere, rumors were circulating that Cyrus and Hemsworth had broken up because Hemsworth had cheated on Cyrus with Lawrence.

However, Miley Cyrus addressed the speculation surrounding the “Flowers” music video during her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and confirmed it wasn’t true.

“Was your ‘Flowers’ dress a reference to Jennifer Lawrence?” Kimmel directly asked.

“No,” Cyrus answered. “But I love that dress of hers.”

Miley Cyrus in her “Flowers” music video and Jennifer Lawrence at the “Hunger Games” premiere. Photo by YouTube/ Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Lawrence also spoke out about the gold dress speculation following the music video’s 2023 premiere while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth when he was with Miley Cyrus,” Cohen said to Lawrence. Can you please respond to this?”

“I would love to,” Lawrence declared. “Not true, total rumor. I mean, we all know me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they’d broke up. So I just assumed that was, like, a coincidence.”

She was referencing a kissing scene between her and Hemsworth in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Were On and Off For Years Before Getting Married in 2019

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth had an on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2009. They initially met on the set of their film The Last Song.

They got engaged in 2012, but called it quits in late 2013. However, they ended up back together in 2016 and got married in 2018.

They separated less than a year later. The divorce was finalized in early 2020. Cyrus is now dating Maxx Morando while Hemsworth is with Gabrielle Brooks.

Following the separation news, Cyrus took to X (formerly Twitter) to address rumors that she cheated on the actor.

“The truth is, once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here,” she explained. “I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

She then wrote, “I can admit to a lot of things, but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”