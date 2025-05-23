Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Severe Leg Infection, Says Knee ‘Began to Disintegrate’

Miley Cyrus got down and dirty for her art… and ended up in the hospital with a nasty infection as the price of her dedication.

The 32-year-old singer shared that she ended up in the ICU last year after filming her “Something Beautiful” visual album, which included rolling around on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I filmed this video in October [2024],” Cyrus explained in Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“By November at Thanksgiving, I was put in the ICU for a moment — just for a moment,” the former Hannah Montana star recalled, adding that her “leg began to disintegrate around the kneecap area.”

The singer clarified that her brief stay in the intensive care unit—typically reserved for critically injured patients—was only temporary, as the emergency room was overcrowded with Thanksgiving-related cases.

“The doctor goes, ‘Do you have any idea why you would have such a brutal infection on your kneecap?’ And I just … had to tell him,” she told Kimmel.

She also quipped that one surgeon, despite everything they encounter in their line of work, found her “disgusting.”

“Like, they open up cadavers, they see inside the gut of humans,” a chagrined Cyrus noted.

Miley Cyrus Admitted That Filming at the Hollywood Location Late at Night Was a Nerve-Wracking Experience

Cyrus explained that they shot the “budget” video in Los Angeles late at night to avoid expensive rental fees.

“I had a big dream and a small budget. Well, I had a pretty good budget, but I spent it all on my clothes,” she admitted. She joked that she “thought it was [her] last day” being at the tourist attraction late at night.

During the late-night show, Cyrus took the stage to perform “More to Lose,” a track from her album. Dressed head-to-toe in black and bathed in moody lighting, she belted out the song with a live band.

Cyrus’ highly anticipated album Something Beautiful launches on May 30. Just a month later, the artist will debut a musical film showcasing tracks from the new release.