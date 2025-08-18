Miley Cyrus’ Ex Sparks Engagement Speculation

More than five years after Miley Cyrus and her ex Liam Hemsworth finalized their divorce, the actor and his current girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, are sparking engagement rumors.

According to E! News, the speculation started after onlookers noticed Brooks had a noticeably large diamond ring on that finger while celebrating Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday in Ibiza, Spain, earlier this month.

The couple went public with their romance in June 2021, when they attended the Gold Dinner charity event together. They were first romantically linked in December 2019, just months after Hemsworth and Cyrus called it quits.

“His relationship with Gabriella is very different from Miley,” a source previously shared in 2021. “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle. It’s not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

The insider also stated that the Hemsworth family “very much” approved and liked having Brooks around. “They are happy for Liam that he has found someone who brings out the best of him.”

Liam Hemsworth and his ex had a famous on-and-off relationship for more than a decade before they got married in late 2018. However, the exes announced their separation in August 2019, just eight months after they exchanged vows. Hemsworth filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Cyrus has also moved on from the relationship and is now dating fellow musician Maxx Morando. They have been romantically linked since December 2021.

Miley Cyrus Threw Some Shade at Her Ex Liam Hemsworth Earlier This Summer

While doing a complete breakdown of her albums on the Every Single Album podcast in June, Miley Cyrus made a rare comment (and a bit of a dig) towards her ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus recalled filming The Last Song with the actor and “really want[ing] to hang out” every weekend.

“That’s where I met Liam, who I would go on to marry and write a ton of – or, most of – my songs about,” she said.

The pop star then declared, “Talk about catching strays,” a slang phrase meaning to receive criticism unintentionally.

Cyrus used the exact phrase about another ex, Nick Jonas, who she said was a “d—” and a—hole who “dumped” her. “He’s still catching strays,” she pointed out.

However, she did say she “like[s] Nick” and was “into him,” adding, “We’re all moving on. Everything is good… Niley for life.”