Miley Cyrus Alleges Dad Billy Ray Was Blazing on the ‘Hannah Montana’ Set

Miley Cyrus is claiming her dad, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, was hitting the high notes—and the reefer—back in her Disney days.

Videos by Suggest

The 32-year-old appeared on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, hosted by her mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Brandi Cyrus, on Thursday.

At one point, her mom, 58, fired off a question to the “Flowers” singer: “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?”

“Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” Miley shot back instantly.

Tish and Brandi Cyrus. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tish laughed at the idea, while 38-year-old Brandi gave her a sharp look.

“I do remember that,” the DJ and actress finally admitted.

Of course, Billy Ray and Miley acted together in the hit Disney Channel sitcom, which aired from 2006 to 2011.

Miley Cyrus Narcs on Another ‘Hannah Montana’ Co-Star

Miley described the situation as “hilarious,” but Tish saw it differently. Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, shared that she used to get calls saying the “Some Gave All” singer was “smoking pot,” though she never believed the claims.

“I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’ ” Tish recalled.

Tish instead attributed the pot rumors to Miley’s Hannah Montana co-star Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken. Then, Miley Cyrus also ratted out her former co-star.

“It was Mitchell Musso. It was both,” Miley claimed, channeling her inner narc.

Meanwhile, as the iceberg of drama sinks even deeper, Oken squashed any… buzz about pot smoking on the Hannah Montana set.

“Well, that’s not how I remember it. However, I’ve got plenty of stories from those years that might be worth having a conversation about. If we’re revisiting Hannah Montana history — just say the word,” Oken told E! News. “All love to Miley and the fam, even when the rewrites get this creative,” he joked.

Billy Ray Cyrus has yet to publicly address the allegations.