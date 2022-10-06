What Makes Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher’s Scene In ‘That ’70s Show’ Reboot Weird, According To Her

In a brand new sitcom, Netflix is taking audiences back to the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, over 16 years after That ’70s Show wrapped. The reboot of the beloved series will feature cameos from the original cast, including married couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. However, Kunis has a problem with her character’s divisive love life.

Mila Kunis Met Ashton Kutcher On The Show

In 1998, Mila Kunis got her big break on That ’70s Show playing Jackie Burkhart. Throughout the series, Burkhart had an off-and-on-again relationship with Michael Kelso, played by Ashton Kutcher. Later in the series run, Jackie also went on to have a relationship with Steven Hyde, played by Danny Masterson. Since both romances had passionate fan followings, it was a bit unclear who Burkhart would end up with as the show drew to a close.

However, in the series finale, the writers threw fans a curveball by having Jackie end up with Fez, Wilmer Valderrama’s character. Jackie and Fez didn’t have much in the way of romantic chemistry, but the lovably nerdy Fez always had a crush on the far more popular Jackie. While it was a bit out of left field, their romance made for a fitting compromise to the series-long love triangle.

So, Mila Kunis was shocked to find out that the reboot is taking Jackie’s love life in a different direction. The Black Swan actress dished on the reboot during a recent appearance on Today.

‘That’s Even Weirder!’

“We did one scene,” Kunis revealed. “Listen, I’m all for it. Everybody should watch it, it’s a very cute reboot … It’s exactly what you want it to be.” However, the star admitted that there’s one detail about her cameo that felt a bit off. As many fans know, Kunis and Kutcher didn’t date while on the show together, but they reconnected years later, and now they’re married and share two children.

“Spoiler alert, my husband and I are in [the series] as a couple, which is weird.” Kunis goes on to explain that the writers figured that, since Kunis and Kutcher are so well known as a couple, it would be better for their characters to end up together as well.

“I was like, ‘So, clearly I’m going to be with Fez,’ because I remember ending the show with Wilmer’s character. And they’re like, ‘That’s too weird for audiences. So, now you and Ashton are together.’ And I was like, ‘But that’s even weirder!'” Kunis said of their cameo appearance.

Despite the switch-up, Kunis insists fans are still going to love it: “So, Ashton and I play a married couple in the show and I won’t give away why because that’s a cute little part of the story.” Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to see Kutcher and Kunis reprise their beloved characters for the first time in over 16 years.

