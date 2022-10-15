Find Out Everything We Know About Mike Holmes’ Long-Term Partner

HGTV star Mike Holmes is one of the most beloved men on Canadian television. For decades, Holmes has shared his carpentry skills with the world. However, despite his celebrity status, Holmes has managed to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight. Here’s what we know about his romantic relationships, both past and present.

Holmes Has Reportedly Been In A Relationship With Anna Zappia Since The Early 2000s

It’s a mystery to the public just how Anna Zappia and Mike Holmes came into each other’s lives, but we know that it was sometime in the early aughts. At the time, Holmes was in the beginning stages of establishing his HGTV empire. His first show, Holmes on Homes, began production in 2001 and premiered in 2003. Some report that Zappia works as a model, but little else is known about her personal life. Nevertheless, she’s undoubtedly a fixture in Holmes’ life.

While some sources claim Holmes refers to Zappia as his wife, there is no evidence available to suggest Holmes and Zappia ever tied the knot. Nevertheless, after about two decades together, it’s clear the couple isn’t afraid of commitment. The couple isn’t camera-shy, either. Zappia has made more than one appearance on Holmes’ social media.

His First Marriage Ended In Divorce

Mike Holmes reportedly wed his first wife in 1982 when he was only 19. At the time, Holmes already owned his own construction company that employed 13 crew members. There’s some confusion about Holmes’ ex-wife’s name. Her name is widely reported to be Alexandra Lorex, while a few claim her name is Wendy Sheppard.

According to Distractify, the couple’s marriage was strained by the recession in the early 1990s. Holmes reportedly had to dissolve his company, letting go of his 13 employees. Of course, his finances have since recovered, and he’s now one of the wealthiest HGTV stars to date. However, it seems like their divorce marked a clean split. From what we can tell, they never reconciled, even after Holmes found a successful TV career.

Since their marriage dissolved in 1993, years before social media, there aren’t many ways to learn about Mike Holmes’ first wife. However, we do know that they share three children: Amanda, Mike Jr., and Sherry. Both Sherry and Mike Jr. have followed in their father’s footsteps and currently work with Holmes on his various TV shows.

In addition to his construction work, Mike Holmes is a dedicated grandfather. Sherry has two children with her husband, Blake Steed. Steed is also a contractor, and he’s made multiple appearances on the Holmes’ TV shows. It’s clear that even though Holmes’ first marriage didn’t work out, he is still a dedicated family man.

