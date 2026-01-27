One of Mick Jagger’s Family Members Has Gone Missing

A member of Mick Jagger’s family has gone missing days following a visit to Boscastle, Cornwall, last week.

Videos by Suggest

Alexander Key, the partner of Jagger’s granddaughter Assisi Jackson, was last seen at a pub in Bostcastle at 2:20 p.m. on Friday.

Now Mick Jagger’s family has launched a search for Key. The Devon and Cornwall Police have been dispatched after being alerted to Key’s disappearance on Saturday evening.

According to The Sun, the family and law enforcement have grown “increasingly concerned for Key’s well-being.

Key is described as medium-built with bright peroxide-blonde hair. He is normally seen wearing bright-colored clothing. Law enforcement officials stated that extensive searches are ongoing. They also encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“If you have seen Alexander, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 847 of 24/1/26,” the officials added.

Along with law enforcement, Jade Jagger, Mick’s daughter and Assisi’s mother, also shared photos of Alexander on her social media accounts.

Assisi Jackson and Alexander Key share two children. Key runs The Rocket Store, a restaurant in Boscastle.

Mick Jagger Previously Said Parenting Is ‘Not lIke Riding a Bike’

During a 2023 interview with The Guardian, Mick Jagger admitted that parenting has its difficult moments.

“You get a bit out of practice – it’s not like riding a bike,” he said about fatherhood. “The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest.”

The Rolling Stones frontman further pointed out, ” And it depends on the child – they have their own personalities, and you can mould them to a certain extent, but you see their likes and dislikes and encourage them to do things they gravitate towards. It’s fun to have children, at any age. But if you’re working, and always away, you don’t get to enjoy it quite as much.”

Jagger further noted that when his youngest child, Deveraux, was born in 2016, he wasn’t working so much. “So I was able to spend more time. And then we had the lockdown – he’s only six, and two of those years I did almost nothing [with the band].”

Mick Jagger is the father of eight children and the grandfather of seven grandchildren. Although he has been married only once, the rock music legend has been in several long-term relationships over the years. He has been with his partner, Melanie Hamrick, since 2014.