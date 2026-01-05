Michigan Veteran In Coma After Allegedly Being Punched By DoorDash Driver

A veteran in Michigan is in a coma, fighting for his life after allegedly being punched by a DoorDash driver. The senior approached the driver, telling him to drive slower through the neighborhood. Then, the DoorDash driver allegedly attacked him.

The incident happened in Wixom. 75-year-old Lloyd Poole approached Ryan Turner at the end of his driveway on December 28. Poole complained about how fast Turner was driving through the neighborhood.

According to WXYZ, the DoorDash driver got out of his car and punched Poole. He allegedly struck the veteran in the head, knocking him to the ground.

“My dad fell. Never got up. Never moved. And the DoorDash driver got back in his vehicle and drove away,” Poole’s daughter, Jen Shaw, told the outlet.

Doctors performed emergency surgery on Poole, removing part of his skull. Since the incident on December 28, the Michigan man has remained in a coma.

DoorDash Incident

“He’s not responding. He can’t talk. He’s not awake,” his daughter said. “We don’t know when he’s going to get out of this hospital bed. That may never happen.”

Turner later turned himself into police. He confessed to hitting Poole and fleeing the scene. The DoorDash driver claimed he felt threatened by the 75-year-old man. Police promptly arrested him, charging him with aggravated assault.

Previously, Turner was arrested for assault and battery in 2022. However, those charges were reduced to a lesser offense. He also has previous charges of driving with a suspended license.

A DoorDash spokesperson called the incident “absolutely appalling and unacceptable.”

“DoorDash has zero tolerance for violence, and we have permanently removed the individual’s access to the platform,” the spokesperson told CBS News. “We are working with local law enforcement to support their investigation to ensure justice is served.”

But it’s little comfort for Poole and his family.

Poole’s stepdaughter, Lindsey Gonzalez, also spoke about the incident.

“It’s scary that he’s out walking around,” Gonzalez also said. “I want everybody in the public to know his face and stay away from him.”

The family is concerned for Poole and his recovery.

“You just don’t know with the brain, so we’re very concerned,” Shaw told WXYZ. “We’re really worried.”