Michigan Dad Allegedly Shot Three Children The Day He Was To Be Sentenced For Indecent Exposure

A Michigan dad is being tried for shooting his three kids the morning he was to be sentenced for indecent exposure. In the shooting, one kid died and another has become paralyzed.

As reported by The Detroit News and other outlets, Jeff Smerer, 44, appeared to snap on the morning of September 11. Police were called to Glenview Court around 6:10 am for reports of people being shot. Jeff was arrested right away.

A family member told ABC7 what happened. Apparently, this behavior was not be expected. “He woke up, woke the kids up to go to school, and ya know, it was a regular day and something just happened. It doesn’t make sense,” a family member said.

“He was an amazing man,” she described, “He was happy, outgoing.”

That morning, Jeff Smerer was scheduled to be sentenced for an act of indecent exposure between 2020 and 2023 that he had pled guilty to. Jeff had exposed his genitals to a child in the care of his family’s daycare.

Instead of being sentenced for that conviction, he landed himself in custody again after brutally attacking his family.

Three Kids Shot, One Dead, Two Hospitalized

According to reports, he shot at three of his four children early in the morning. His 17-year-old son, Kayleb Smerer, was shot dead. Both Bentley, 13, and Kinzely, 12, survived the shooting but were taken to local hospitals.

Although Bentley’s condition has stabilized, Kinzely is now, tragically, paralyzed from the neck down due to her injuries.

Apparently, Jeff’s 19-year-old son had to intervene to prevent him from committing further violence. Jeff then allegedly attempted to take his own life.

Jeff has been charged with open murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and five counts of felony firearm use. He is to return to court on October 2 for the conviction of his initial indecent exposure charge.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Smerer family through all the sudden expenses they’re facing.