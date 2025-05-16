michelle-obama-shares-an-unexpected-marriage-pact-with-barack.

Michelle Obama has shared insights into her relationship with former President Barack Obama, revealing that even he’s not above a veto at home.

During a guest appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast on Tuesday, May 13, the 61-year-old shared a key rule she asks both her 63-year-old husband and her brother, Craig Robinson, to follow.

“Both Barack and Craig will say that I don’t let them tease me,” Michelle admitted. “See, we have a deal, Barack and I, in our marriage, and it started very early. It’s like, ‘I can tease you, but you cannot tease me.'”

However, Barack Obama isn’t exactly the type to just take orders from Michelle without question. Every now and then, he likes to bend the rules…

“So when he does [tease], I was like, ‘Oh, oh, oh, oh, wait a minute. What’s going on here?’ And he’s like, ‘I’m teasing you,’ ” Michelle added. “I was like, ‘None of that.’ “

Image via YouTube / Good Hang with Amy Poehler

However, Michelle doesn’t hold back when it comes to roasting her former president husband—and she’s got backup. Turns out, her daughters, Malia (26) and Sasha (23), are more than happy to team up with Mom in keeping Dad humble.

“When me, Malia, and Sasha are all of us are together, he doesn’t stand a chance,” Michelle quipped.

While Michelle considers her getting teased a major offense, when she does it to Barack, it’s all for love…

“We mercilessly go after him. So, yes, teasing is our love language, and I tell him that.”

“I said, ‘When I tease you … it’s like a love tap,’ ” she explained.

Michelle Obama Claps Back at Criticisms Over Skipping Trump’s Last Inauguration

In the episode, Michelle shared her thoughts on being open about her relationship, including the challenges she and her husband faced as the first couple. While she acknowledged the tough moments in their marriage, she made it clear that divorce was never something they considered.

“The beauty of my husband and our partnership is that neither one of us was really ever gonna quit at it, ’cause that’s not who we are,” she insisted. “And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

Meanwhile, Michelle responded firmly to controversies surrounding her choice to skip Trump’s January inauguration.

“I feel like now I have permission to do what I want to do,” she explained. “At 61, I’m finally owning my wisdom,” she added. “I think it takes women until we’re about 60 to be like, ‘I think I know a thing or two.'”