Michelle Obama Reveals Why She’s Not Interested in Any Political Roles

Although she was First Lady of the United States for eight years and is still active in the Democrat party, Michelle Obama recently revealed she has no interest in any other political roles.

While appearing on Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast last week, Michelle admitted she doesn’t miss being a key part of the US political world.

“I was so glad when we got out of the White House,” Obama explained. She also spoke about protecting her and President Barack Obama’s daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, from constant criticism.

“I wanted them to have the freedom of not having the eyes of the world on them,” the former First Lady pointed out. “They still are dealing with paparazzi and being who they are and trying to carve out their own identity but they got a lot of practice of those years in the White House.”

Michelle Obama shared her thoughts about taking on another political role. “When people ask me, would I ever run [for office], the answer is no.”

Obama further called out those who have constantly asked that question. She noted they have “absolutely no idea the sacrifice that your kids make when your parents in that role.”

Michelle Obama then declared, “Not only am I not interested in politics in that way but the thought of putting my girls back into that spotlight when they are just now establishing themselves… We’ve done enough.”

She called the idea “unthinkable” and “never going to happen

Michelle Obama Reveals Details About Her Personal Life With Husband, President Barack Obama

Along with reflecting on her time at the White House, Michelle Obama spoke about her life with President Barack Obama.

“Bedtime is the best time of the day,” Michelle declared. “My husband teases about how early I can go to bed. He just doesn’t understand.”

When asked about her ideal bedtime, Michelle replied, “Anytime after dinner.” Even when the couple has guests over.

“I’m talking, but, you know, the minute we finish up,” she continued. “I’m just trying not to go to bed before the sun goes down.”