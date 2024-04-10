Michael Strahan’s Daughter Cries ‘Happy Tears’ Learning She’s Almost Done With Chemo Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan’s daughter shared a tearful update from her doctor, saying she’s almost done with chemo.

Isabella Strahan has been battling brain cancer for the past several months. In fact, she had to get emergency surgery in October 2023 to remove a large medulloblastoma. She just completed her second round of chemotherapy for her brain tumor.

Isabella has been documenting her journey on YouTube. She started out her recent video by crying “happy tears.”

“My doctor just called and told me I only have to do two more rounds of chemo … and I’m so happy,” she said. “So I’ll be done in May, and I can kind of try to have a summer to feel better.”

This will allow Isabella some downtime before she returns to school.

“I’m so happy because I thought I would be done at the end of July because I was supposed to do six rounds in total,” she continued. “And then I really would just have to go straight back to school. So I’m so happy.”

Michael Strahan’s Daughter Is Almost Done With Chemo

But now, she’s learned, she’s already halfway done.

“I’m halfway done with chemo and it just makes me really happy,” Isabella said in the video. “I’ve been praying that I would only have to do four rounds and now… yay!”

Though she wasn’t feeling her best physically, she still referred to it as a “great day.”

“Now, I can’t even be a little bit sad because I can do it,” she continued. “I’ve done it, I just have to repeat everything I’ve just done. I’m just super happy.”

Isabella spent the rest of her day doing physical therapy as well as talking with her life coach.

“I’m just in a great mood,” she said, grinning from ear to ear. “It’s just a great day.”

Little did she know her day was about to get even better when her twin sister, Sophia, showed up for a surprise visit. She burst into tears when she saw her walk in the door.

“Oh my gosh! I’m getting so many surprises!” she exclaimed. “Today just got so much better. A lot of happy tears today.”