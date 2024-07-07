Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Imperiled by California Wild Fire

A wildfire, known as the Lake Fire, is approaching Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, prompting evacuation orders in California. The fires are raging close to Michael Jackson’s ranch in Santa Barbara County, with images capturing the iconic gates shrouded in smoke.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that the fire is advancing at a perilous speed, with smoke plumes visible across the county. Firefighters are urgently mobilizing to combat the Lake Fire, which has now spread over 12,227 acres.

SBC Fire has dispatched 10 air tankers and three helicopters to help contain the flames, the agency reported on X. As the fire intensifies, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department has evacuated the Zaca Lake Resort.

#LakeFire: 10 Air Tankers and 3 Type 1 Helicopters assigned to the incident, utilizing ridge lines, utilizing retardant & water drops for perimeter control. Fire remains active, O% containment and undetermined acres(TBD) filmed at approx. 11am 7/6/24 pic.twitter.com/2y5sgpGzfZ — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) July 6, 2024

According to Cal Fire, the blaze ignited on Santa Lucia Road near Zaca Lake on July 5, shortly before 4 pm local time.

Evacuation orders have been issued for Figueroa Mountain Road, stretching from the Forest Station to Chamberlin Ranch. Residents north of Zaca Creek Road, east of Foxen Canyon Road, and south of the Sisquoc River are also advised to evacuate.

The Road to Neverland Ranch is Blocked Off Due to the Wild Fire

The road to Sycamore Valley Ranch, formerly known as Neverland Ranch during the late singer’s ownership, is currently blocked by signs and traffic cones. Jackson’s former property, located at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Road, falls within the evacuation orders.

Back in April, Neverland underwent a facelift for an upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. The film company behind the biopic has revitalized key elements from the era when Jackson owned the 2,700-acre ranch near Santa Barbara. The Ferris wheel, merry-go-round, and circus tent have all been vibrantly restored.

An ariel view showing off some of the rides featured at Michael Jackson”s Neverland, circa 2001. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images)

In December 2020, billionaire Ron Burkle acquired Michael Jackson’s Neverland for $22 million. That was a staggering $80 million less than the initial asking price. Burkle became Jackson’s financial adviser after they met at a mid-2000s event for underprivileged children.

Once the residence of the King of Pop, this Santa Ynez Valley ranch in California drew inspiration from J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, featuring an amusement park and zoo on its grounds.

After buying the property, Burkle planned to rejuvenate it by fixing the woodpecker-damaged train station. He also aimed to repair roads and restore the train line.

The petting zoo was reacquired and restocked with various animals. However, MJ’s famous chimp, Bubbles, has been at the Center for Great Apes in Florida since 2005.