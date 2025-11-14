Michael Duarte’s Wife Speaks Out After Influencer Is Fatally Shot by Police

Jessica Duarte, the wife of food influencer Michael Duarte, has spoken out following his fatal shooting by police.

Jessica posted a tribute on Duarte’s Instagram, revealing her struggle to know what to do following her husband’s death.

“I feel so touched and proud to know so many people that he has inspired over his time here on earth,” she wrote alongside two snapshots of her with her husband, one of which included their young daughter.. “I plan to keep his legacy going not only for him but his family.”

“He gave everyone every bit of him, so it’s my turn to give it back. I’m not quite sure what that looks like yet, but hopefully he will lead me on that path,” she continued. She also thanked those who reached out, stating that “the outpouring love has really given [her] strength.”

“I can feel him moving mountains,” she added. “A big thank you to my tribe.” She also thanked the BBQ community for making her feel like she has “an army behind” her.

“I’m still struggling with the fact that he is no longer with us, but l’m starting to see his purpose was SO much bigger. I’m starting to see God work in mysterious ways that l’ve never experienced before and hoping that will bring our family some peace,” she continued.

“Mike, I’m proud to be your wife, and I will carry that title with honor for the rest of my life. See you on the other side, Daddy.”

Michael Duarte’s Wife Speaks Out

Image via Instagram / Michael Duarte

Jessica said funeral arrangements are being made, and an active investigation is ongoing.

Duarte’s death was first announced by his talent agency, Alooma Media Group, in a November 9 Instagram post. The Medina County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to TMZ that Duarte was fatally shot by a deputy after allegedly charging at her with a knife during a disturbance call.

According to USA Today, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on November 8 at 11:28 a.m. about “a disturbance involving a male subject with a knife acting erratically.” Deputies found Duarte, who was reportedly “making threats to kill everyone” and “attempting to assault Fire and EMS personnel.”

The deputy issued “multiple verbal commands” for Duarte to get on the ground. He then allegedly “charged toward the deputy while yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you,'” resulting in the deputy firing her weapon twice and striking him, USA Today reported. Duarte was pronounced dead at a San Antonio hospital.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign established to support Duarte’s family financially described his death as a “horrible accident.”