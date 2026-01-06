Metal Musician ‘Stepping Away’ From Band

As 2025 wrapped up, a fan-favorite metal band dropped that one of their members has officially left the group.

Videos by Suggest

Dutch band Blackbriar has announced that bassist Siebe Sol Sijpkens has decided to leave the group.

“As this year comes to an end, we want to share that our bassist, Siebe Sol Sijpkens, has decided that he no longer wishes to continue with the band,” the band wrote on Facebook on Dec. 28. alongside several candid snapshots featuring their former bassist.

“Over the years, we shared many intense and meaningful experiences together, long days on the road, tours across oceans, and countless moments that shaped us both as a band and as people. These chapters will always be part of our journey,” the band continued.

“We are taking some time to process this unexpected change. We wish him all the best in whatever path he chooses next. Thank you to everyone who continues to support us through every chapter. We’ll see you again soon,” the metal group concluded.

Bassist Siebe Sol Sijpkens Personally Lets Fans Know He’s Leaving Blackbriar

Meanwhile, Siebe Sol Sijpkens himself took to Instagram to further explain his departure from Blackbriar.

“After a meaningful period, I’m stepping away from Blackbriar,” the musician wrote on Dec. 28. “I want to especially thank the band for all of our adventures together and the incredible Thorns for all the love, energy, and support -I’ll carry that with me forever.”

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” he continued.”I’m wishing my sister and brothers in the band all the best in what the future will bring!

“See you soon in new music and projects,” he concluded.

Of course, fans rallied behind the bassist and his decision to leave the rising metal band.

“Dear Siebe, if that’s the decision, so be it. Still, let’s see this as a new beginning and nothing else; a new chapter in your promising career. All the best, and thank you greatly for what you have done and given to Blackbriar and to their Thorns in these exceptional years. All the best,” one top comment read.

“Oh, no…You will be so deeply missed😢 I hope this next stage of your career is every bit as incredible as you deserve! I cannot wait to see where you go,” another fan wrote.

The bassist replied to the sweet fan comment with, “Your words and support are very, very appreciated!”

Blackbriar released their third full-length album, A Thousand Little Deaths, last year.