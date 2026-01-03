Metal Musician ‘on Hiatus’ From Band So He Can ‘Press the Reset Button’

Another heavy metal OG is hanging up his axe. The founding guitarist for Suicide Silence is stepping back from the group.

However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief. In a recent statement, Chris Garza clarified that he is only stepping away from live performances—he remains a full member of the band. Having co-founded Suicide Silence in 2002, Garza is staying involved in the group’s creative future.

“What’s up everyone,” Garza wrote on the metal group’s Instagram. “As some of you have noticed, I’ve missed the last couple Suicide Silence shows. It’s because I’m on a hiatus from the band. SuSi has been on my brain every day since 2002 with no break. Everything is fine. I just need to press the reset button so I can make the right decisions in the near future. “

Chris Garza of the metal band Suicide Silence performs in 2014.(Photo by Michael Hurcomb/Corbis via Getty Images)

The guitarist stressed to fans that he wasn’t finished with the band.

“As the Terminator said. I’ll be back,” Garza concluded.

Metal Fans Rally Behind Chris Garza

Meanwhile, fans had no problem giving the metal artist his space.

“Everyone needs a bit of time for themselves to bring that hot, hot heat. love ya, Garza!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Self-care, my brother,” a second fan added.

“Take care garza, hopefully you will be back in time for the stp tour, but take ur time,” a third fan wrote.

Despite the disappointing news from Garza, fans still have plenty to look forward to. Suicide Silence will kick off 2026 with a European tour, headlined by Slaughter to Prevail and featuring special guest Dying Fetus. The tour begins on January 12 and includes 21 stops.