metal-group-loses-guitarist-4-days-before-tour-starts

Viral metal band Opal in Sky announced they’re “parting ways” with their lead guitarist… just four days before their highly anticipated tour kicked off.

Videos by Suggest

The Canadian band, led by twin brothers Dylon and Tyson Opalinsky (get the name now?), has built a massive following on TikTok and Instagram over the last few years. They took to Instagram to let their avid fans know their lead guitarist just couldn’t commit.

“Some of you may be aware by now, but we have decided to part ways with Colton Hession as lead guitarist for Opal In Sky,” the band’s March 3 post began. “It was a bit of a shock, as he told us 4 days before our USA tour that he no longer wanted to be a part of the band.”

“With the busy schedule and tour dates quickly filling up the year, he admitted that this project simply requires more out of him than he has the capacity to give,” the message continued.

However, the metal group assured fans the tour was still on.

“So moving forward, we’ve decided to continue the tour without him. (YES, THE TOUR IS STILL HAPPENING. DON’T WORRY),” they insisted. “We’re gonna stay positive through this transition process. The Opal train isn’t slowing down any time soon, so let’s have a blast on tour!”

Despite the shocking timing, the band insisted there was no ill will toward their departing guitarist… even if it meant a mad scramble to ensure the show would go on.

“Wishing Colton all the best on his adventures. That being said, we’ll probably be looking for a new guitarist pretty soon here,” Tyson Opalinsky wrote before adding, “Love you all.”

Opal in Sky Fans Throw in to be Its New Guitarist

Meanwhile, fans of Opal in Sky seemed to think Colton Hession dropping abruptly before the tour was wild.

“4 days before the tour? What a dick move,” one top comment read. “Better than mid tour,” another metal fan quipped.

A few fans even threw their hat in to be the new lead guitarist… sort of.

“I know how to play happy birthday on guitar if you’re looking for a tour guitarist,” one amateur musician wrote. “Y’all cool with an air-guitarist or…?” yer another jokester wrote. “Damn if I were a guitarist, I would offer to help, but I am just a nerdy keyboard player,” another onlooker chimed in.

Despite the joking, Opal in Sky moved on quickly, landing guitarist Dayton Levitt-Smid for the tour.

The band’s U.S. tour continues on March 13 in Fresno, California, followed by stops in Garden Grove, Long Beach, and San Diego. They will then head to Mesa, Arizona, before continuing on to Utah and Idaho. The U.S. leg concludes in Portland, Oregon, on March 22.