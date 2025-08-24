The Menendez Brothers Denied Parole, Family Speaks Out

Loved ones of brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez are speaking out after both of them were denied parole 36 years after they murdered their parents, José and Kitty.

According to PEOPLE, Erik appeared via video conference from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego as the parole board told him he was denied parole on Aug. 21. He will be eligible for parole in three years.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Menendez brothers stated on Thursday, “While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was, of course, disappointing and not what we hoped for.. But our belief in Erick remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendations in stride.”

“His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves,” the spokesperson continued. “We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman also spoke out about the California Board of Parole Hearing’s decision. He noted that the decision does “justice for José and Kitty Menendez, the victims of the brutal murders carried out by their sons on Aug. 20, 1989.”

Unfortunately, Lyle received the news that he was denied parole the following day.

The Menenex brothers were initially sentenced to life in prison. However, a judge resentenced the Menendez brothers to 50 years to life in May. This decision made them immediately eligible for parole because they were under the age of 26 when they murdered their parents. Lyle was 21 while Erik was 18.

The brothers previously claimed they killed their parents after they endured years of abuse.

The Menendez Brothers’ Family Released a Statement Following the Parole Board’s Decision

Just after the Menendez brothers were denied parole, their family released a statement disagreeing with the parole board’s decision.

“While we are of course disappointed by today’s decision as well, we are not discouraged,” the family shared in a statement. “The process for parole is exceptionally rigorous, but we are incredibly proud of how Erik and Lyle showed up — with honesty, accountability, and integrity.”

The family further shared, “This is not the end of the road. Both will go before the Board again, and their habeas petition remains under review. In the meantime, we know they will take time to reflect on the Board’s recommendations and will continue to lead, mentor, and build programs that support rehabilitation and hope for others.”

The Menendez brothers’ loved ones then shared that they know both are good men. They also believe the men have “done the work to rehabilitate and are remorseful” for their actions. “We love them unconditionally and will continue to stand by them on the journey ahead,” they added.