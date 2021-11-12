‘Melting Potatoes’ Should Be Your Go-To Starchy Side–Check Out The Recipe

Melting potatoes is the easiest side dish you’re not making. So, do yourself a favor and toss that bland oven-roasted potatoes recipe out the window. A simple method of slicing thick rounds of potatoes and then smothering them in broth and butter and baking them in the oven yields the most swoon-worthy, luxurious, and tender potatoes you have ever eaten. And it’s as simple as it sounds. Your potato game is about to be transformed for the better, guaranteed.

What Are Melting Potatoes?

Melting potatoes are a simplified form of French fondant potatoes, but don’t be fooled by their simplicity. Even so, melting potatoes serve as a testament to the fact that modest ingredients and simple steps can be used to create some spectacular dishes.

Intense high heat is used to bake thick rounds of potatoes smothered with broth, butter, and herbs, resulting in an unbelievably creamy center with a crispy exterior.

As a French technique of cooking potatoes, fondant potatoes add some, if not a lot, of tips to this show-stopping side dish. As opposed to melting potatoes, fondant potatoes begin by browning in a skillet, then are baked in the oven. Melting potatoes, though, bypasses the skillet step and places the potato rounds directly in the oven. As a result, melting potatoes are considered much easier and quicker to prepare but just as delicious.

Even though these potatoes are a breeze to prepare, there are a few tips to make them near perfect.

Best Potatoes For Melting Potatoes

(Chatham172/Shutterstock.com)

The majority of melting potatoes recipes use either Yukon gold or russet potatoes. Due to the stellar combination of starch and moisture in Yukon gold potatoes, they’re considered all-purpose spuds in the culinary world. As a result, most dishes prepared with Yukon potatoes remain golden on the outside but have a tender mouthfeel.

Meanwhile, russet potatoes also make excellent melting potatoes. Russets are ideal for baking because of their thick skin and fluffy flesh, resulting in light and airy melting potatoes.

Whether you choose russet potatoes or Yukon gold potatoes, both produce potatoes with buttery, melt-in-your-mouth centers. You can serve these easy potatoes with just about anything. Melting potatoes can accompany roast chicken, steak, and pork loin, and can also accompany a holiday main course.

See how to give your oven-baked potatoes a glow-up now that you know how simple it is.

Melt-In-Your-Mouth Melting Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

4 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 pounds Yukon gold or russet potatoes, about 4 to 5 medium potatoes

2 to 3 sprigs fresh rosemary

1 cup vegetable or chicken broth

Instructions